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Poster of Lovers of the Arctic Circle
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Lovers of the Arctic Circle
6.2

Lovers of the Arctic Circle

, 1998
Lovers Of The Arctic Circle / Amantes del Círculo Polar, Los
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lovers of the Arctic Circle
6.2

Cast

Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Ana
Nancho Novo
Álvaro
Peru Medem
Otto
Sara Valiente
Ana
Fele Martínez
Fele Martínez
Otto
Maru Valdivielso
Olga
Víctor Hugo Oliveira
Otto
Kristel Díaz
Ana
Pep Munné
Javier
Jaroslaw Bielski
Álvaro Midelman
Director Julio Medem
Writer Julio Medem
Composer Alberto Iglesias
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 8 January 2000
World premiere 4 September 1998
Release date
7 April 1999 France
26 October 2000 Germany
30 September 1999 Netherlands
4 September 1998 Spain
4 September 1998 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $357,549
Production CEA Studios, Canal+, Sociedad
Also known as
Los amantes del Círculo Polar, Lovers of the Arctic Circle, Les amants du cercle polaire, Os Amantes do Círculo Polar, ANA+OTTO アナとオットー, Az északi sarkkör szerelmesei, De älskande vid polcirkeln, De elskende ved polarcirklen, De elskende ved polarsirkelen, Die Liebenden des Polarkreises, Gli amanti del circolo polare, Kochankowie z Kręgu Polarnego, Kutup Çizgisi Aşıkları, Napapiirin rakastavaiset, Οι εραστές του αρκτικού κύκλου, Любовники полярного круга, Любовниците от полярния кръг, Az Északi-sarkkör szerelmesei, 북극의 연인들, Kutup çizgisi asiklari, Oi erastes tou arktikou kyklou

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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