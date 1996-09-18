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Poster of La belle verte
7.2
Kinoafisha Films La belle verte
7.2

La belle verte

, 1996
La belle verte
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of La belle verte
7.2

Cast

Coline Serreau
Coline Serreau
Mila
Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
Max
James Thierrée
James Thierrée
Mesaje
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Macha
Samuel Tasinaje
Mesaul
Claire Keim
Sonia
Catherine Samie
Catherine Samie
La femme âgée
Paul Crauchet
Osam
Didier Flamand
Didier Flamand
L'homme politique
Patrick Timsit
Patrick Timsit
Le présentateur
Director Coline Serreau
Writer Coline Serreau
Composer Coline Serreau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1996
Online premiere 8 January 2018
World premiere 18 September 1996
Release date
18 September 1996 Belgium
16 May 1997 Canada
18 September 1996 France
1 October 1997 Spain 7
20 September 1996 Switzerland
Budget 80,000,000 FRF
Production Les Films Alain Sarde, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
La belle verte, The Green Planet, Besuch vom andern Stern, Den gröna planeten, Den vakre, grønne planeten, Der grüne Planet - Besuch aus dem All, El planeta libre, Gyönyörű zöld bolygó, Il pianeta verde, O Planeta Verde, Planeta libre, Turista Espacial, Zielona piękność, Ο πράσινος πλανήτης, Прекрасна зелена, Прекрасная зелёная, Прекрасная зеленая, Visit to a Green Planet, 뷰티풀 그린, Der grüne Planet – Besuch aus dem All

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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