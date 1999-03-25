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Poster of Flowers from the Winners
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Flowers from the Winners
6.4

Flowers from the Winners

, 1999
Tsvety ot pobediteley
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Flowers from the Winners
6.4

Synopsis

A story about friendship enforced by war... Based on classic "Three Comrades" novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

Cast

Aleksei Kravchenko
Aleksei Kravchenko
Vladimir Zaytsev
Vladimir Zaytsev
Olga Budina
Olga Budina
Aurēlija Anužīte
Olja
Vladimir Zaytsev
Vladimir Zaytsev
Alexandr Nosik
Alexandr Nosik
Roman
Pavel Safonov
Nikolai Majorov
Mitya Labush
Mitya Labush
Yuri Yelkhov
Director Aleksandr Surin
Writer Alla Krinitsyna, Erich Maria Remarque
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 25 March 1999
Release date
25 March 1999 Russia
Production Krug
Also known as
Tsvety ot pobediteley, Flowers from the Winners, Цветы от победителей

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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