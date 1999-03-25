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6.4
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Flowers from the Winners
6.4
Flowers from the Winners
, 1999
Tsvety ot pobediteley
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
A story about friendship enforced by war... Based on classic "Three Comrades" novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
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Cast
Aleksei Kravchenko
Vladimir Zaytsev
Olga Budina
Aurēlija Anužīte
Olja
Vladimir Zaytsev
Alexandr Nosik
Roman
Pavel Safonov
Nikolai Majorov
Mitya Labush
Yuri Yelkhov
Director
Aleksandr Surin
Writer
Alla Krinitsyna
,
Erich Maria Remarque
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1999
World premiere
25 March 1999
Release date
25 March 1999
Russia
Production
Krug
Also known as
Tsvety ot pobediteley, Flowers from the Winners, Цветы от победителей
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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