Рейтинги
7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.9
3 posters
Any Given Sunday

Any Given Sunday

Any Given Sunday 18+
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 16 December 1999
Release date
16 December 1999 Russia 16+
13 April 2000 Argentina
10 March 2000 Australia
16 December 1999 Brazil
22 December 1999 Canada
22 June 2000 Czechia
31 March 2000 Denmark
21 April 2000 Finland
12 April 2000 France
9 March 2000 Germany
30 March 2000 Great Britain
14 April 2000 Greece
15 May 2000 Hong Kong
1 June 2000 Hungary
5 May 2000 Iceland
9 September 2000 Indonesia
31 March 2000 Ireland
23 March 2000 Israel
7 April 2000 Italy
27 May 2000 Japan
16 December 1999 Kazakhstan
11 October 2000 Kuwait
24 November 2000 Lithuania
27 April 2000 Malaysia
13 April 2000 Netherlands
11 May 2000 New Zealand
31 March 2000 Norway
8 June 2000 Peru
24 May 2000 Philippines
8 September 2000 Poland
24 March 2000 Portugal
30 July 2000 Romania
18 May 2000 Singapore
7 September 2000 Slovenia
14 April 2000 South Africa
20 May 2000 South Korea
24 March 2000 Spain
24 March 2000 Sweden
7 April 2000 Switzerland
9 June 2000 Thailand
5 May 2000 Turkey
16 December 1999 USA
16 December 1999 Ukraine
19 May 2000 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $100,230,832
Production Warner Bros., Ixtlan, Donners' Company
Also known as
Any Given Sunday, Un domingo cualquiera, An jedem verdammten Sonntag, Minä päivänä tahansa, Um Domingo Qualquer, Каждое воскресенье, Duminica pierzi sau câstigi, Gridiron, Har yakshanba, Hər bazar, Igal pühapäeval, Kathe Kyriaki, Kazanma Hırsı, L'Enfer du dimanche, Les héros du dimanche, Męska gra, Minden héten háború, Monday Night, Ngày Chủ Nhật Huy Hoàng, Ogni maledetta domenica, On Any Given Sunday, Playing Hurt, Rozhodne sa v nedeľu, Samo igra, Šiuolaikiniai gladiatoriai, The League, Víťazi a porazení, Vítězové a poražení, Yom Rishon Ha-Gadol, Za vsako ceno, Κάθε Κυριακή, Әр жексенбі, Всяка една неделя, Свака божја недеља, Щонеділі, エニイ・ギブン・サンデー, 挑戰星期天
Director
Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone
Cast
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
James Woods
James Woods
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
Tony D'Amato I don't know what to say, really. Three minutes to the biggest battle of our professional lives. All comes down to today, and either, we heal as a team, or we're gonna crumble. Inch by inch, play by play. Until we're finished. We're in hell right now, gentlemen. Believe me. And, we can stay here, get the shit kicked out of us, or we can fight our way back into the light. We can climb outta hell... one inch at a time. Now I can't do it for ya, I'm too old. I look around, I see these young faces and I think, I mean, I've made every wrong choice a middle-aged man can make. I, uh, I've pissed away all my money, believe it or not. I chased off anyone who's ever loved me. And lately, I can't even stand the face I see in the mirror. You know, when you get old, in life, things get taken from you. I mean, that's... that's... that's a part of life. But, you only learn that when you start losin' stuff. You find out life's this game of inches, so is football. Because in either game - life or football - the margin for error is so small. I mean, one half a step too late or too early and you don't quite make it. One half second too slow, too fast and you don't quite catch it. The inches we need are everywhere around us. They're in every break of the game, every minute, every second. On this team we fight for that inch. On this team we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch. We claw with our fingernails for that inch. Because we know when add up all those inches, that's gonna make the fucking difference between winning and losing! Between living and dying! I'll tell you this, in any fight it's the guy whose willing to die whose gonna win that inch. And I know, if I'm gonna have any life anymore it's because I'm still willing to fight and die for that inch, because that's what living is, the six inches in front of your face. Now I can't make you do it. You've got to look at the guy next to you, look into his eyes. Now I think ya going to see a guy who will go that inch with you. Your gonna see a guy who will sacrifice himself for this team, because he knows when it comes down to it your gonna do the same for him. That's a team, gentlemen, and either, we heal, now, as a team, or we will die as individuals. That's football guys, that's all it is. Now, what are you gonna do?
Listen to the
soundtrack Any Given Sunday
Stills
