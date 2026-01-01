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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Gnomy i gornyy korol
7.1
Gnomy i gornyy korol
, 1993
Gnomy i gornyy korol
Russia / Animation / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
7 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
4 June 1993
Release date
4 June 1993
Russia
6+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Gnomy i gornyy korol, The Gnomes and the Mountain King, Гномы и горный король, Gnomy i gorniy korol
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Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
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