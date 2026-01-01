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Poster of Gnomy i gornyy korol
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Gnomy i gornyy korol
7.1

Gnomy i gornyy korol

, 1993
Gnomy i gornyy korol
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Gnomy i gornyy korol
7.1
Director Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 7 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 4 June 1993
Release date
4 June 1993 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Gnomy i gornyy korol, The Gnomes and the Mountain King, Гномы и горный король, Gnomy i gorniy korol

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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