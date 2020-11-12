ProductionConstellation Entertainment, Douglas/Reuther Productions, American Zoetrope
Also known as
The Rainmaker, El poder de la justicia, Čudotvorac, Der Regenmacher, 約翰葛里遜之造雨人, Az esőcsináló, Čarodejník, John Grisham's Regnmakaren, John Grisham's The Rainmaker, John Grishamin Sateentekijä, L'idéaliste, L'uomo della pioggia, Legítima defensa, Legítima defensa, de John Grisham, Luật Sư Tài Ba, Mojster za dez, O Homem Que Fazia Chover, O Poder da Justiça, O vrohopoios, Omul Care Aduce Ploaia, Regnmakaren, Regnmakeren, Sateentekijä, Sėkmės šaulys, Vyvolávač deště, Yağmurcu, Zaklinacz deszczu, Ο βροχοποιός, Благодетель, Благодійник, Ударът, रेनमेकर, レインメーカー, 播雨者, John Grishams Regnmakaren
Film rating
7.2
Rate11 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Rudy BaylorWhat's the difference between a lawyer and a hooker? A hooker'll stop screwing you after you're dead.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.