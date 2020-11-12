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Poster of The Rainmaker
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Rainmaker
7.2

The Rainmaker

, 1997
The Rainmaker
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Rainmaker
7.2

Synopsis

An underdog lawyer takes on a fraudulent Insurance company.

Cast

Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Rudy Baylor
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Deck Shifflet
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Kelly Riker
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Leo F. Drummond
Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Dot Black
Dean Stockwell
Judge Harvey Hale
Teresa Wright
Miss Birdie
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Jackie Lemancyzk
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
Bruiser Stone
Andrew Shue
Cliff Riker
Director Francis Ford Coppola
Writer John Grisham, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Herr
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 1 June 2022
World premiere 18 November 1997
Release date
18 November 1997 Russia 12+
22 January 1998 Australia
18 November 1997 Brazil
9 April 1998 Czechia U
22 April 1998 France
2 April 1998 Germany
23 October 1998 Great Britain
13 December 1997 Greece
29 January 1998 Italy
27 June 1998 Japan
18 November 1997 Kazakhstan
18 November 1997 Netherlands 12
25 February 1998 Philippines PG
12 May 1998 South Korea 15
8 May 1998 Sweden
18 November 1997 USA
18 November 1997 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $45,916,769
Production Constellation Entertainment, Douglas/Reuther Productions, American Zoetrope
Also known as
The Rainmaker, El poder de la justicia, Čudotvorac, Der Regenmacher, 約翰葛里遜之造雨人, Az esőcsináló, Čarodejník, John Grisham's Regnmakaren, John Grisham's The Rainmaker, John Grishamin Sateentekijä, L'idéaliste, L'uomo della pioggia, Legítima defensa, Legítima defensa, de John Grisham, Luật Sư Tài Ba, Mojster za dez, O Homem Que Fazia Chover, O Poder da Justiça, O vrohopoios, Omul Care Aduce Ploaia, Regnmakaren, Regnmakeren, Sateentekijä, Sėkmės šaulys, Vyvolávač deště, Yağmurcu, Zaklinacz deszczu, Ο βροχοποιός, Благодетель, Благодійник, Ударът, रेनमेकर, レインメーカー, 播雨者, John Grishams Regnmakaren

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Rudy Baylor What's the difference between a lawyer and a hooker? A hooker'll stop screwing you after you're dead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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