Cast
Christian Charmetant
Nathaniel
Vincent Goury
Petit Patrick
Hervé Pierre
Le propriétaire du pavillon
Josiane Pinson
La jeune femme du pavillon
Jan Rouiller
Le réceptionniste de l'hôtel
Cast and Crew
Composer
Benjamin Raffaelli, Kamil Rustam
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
17 April 1995
Release date
|17 April 1995
|France
|
|
|6 June 1995
|USA
|
|
Production
Gaumont, Les Films du Dauphin, Canal+
Also known as
Les truffes, Boxer, Simlisek akcióban, Truffles, Zwei Irre und ein Schwein, Придурки, Телепні, ボクサー 最後の挑戦