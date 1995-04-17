Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Les truffes
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Les truffes
5.0

Les truffes

, 1995
Les Truffes / Two Jerks and a Pig
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Les truffes
5.0

Cast

Jean Reno
Jean Reno
Patrick
Christian Charmetant
Nathaniel
Isabelle Candelier
Isabelle Candelier
Huguette
Didier Bénureau
Le conducteur de la Peugeot
Jean-François Dérec
M. Polk
Vincent Goury
Petit Patrick
Arsène Jiroyan
Marius
Hervé Pierre
Le propriétaire du pavillon
Josiane Pinson
La jeune femme du pavillon
Jan Rouiller
Le réceptionniste de l'hôtel
Director Bernard Nauer
Writer Philippe de Chauveron, Bernard Nauer
Composer Benjamin Raffaelli, Kamil Rustam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 17 April 1995
Release date
17 April 1995 France
6 June 1995 USA
Production Gaumont, Les Films du Dauphin, Canal+
Also known as
Les truffes, Boxer, Simlisek akcióban, Truffles, Zwei Irre und ein Schwein, Придурки, Телепні, ボクサー 最後の挑戦

Film rating

5.0
Rate 12 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Les truffes

The Jerk
The Jerk Comedy, Musical
1979, USA
7.0
Family Heist
Family Heist Comedy
2017, France
5.0
Tais-toi !
Tais-toi ! Comedy
2003, France
7.0
Un amour de sorcière
Un amour de sorcière Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1997, France
5.0
Just Visiting
Just Visiting Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2001, France / USA
5.0
Cold Blood Legacy
Cold Blood Legacy Action, Thriller
2019, France / Ukraine / Belgium
4.0
Le Jaguar
Le Jaguar Comedy, Action, Adventure
1996, France
6.0
Beyond the Clouds
Beyond the Clouds Romantic
1995, France / Italy / Germany
6.0
The Visitors: Bastille Day
The Visitors: Bastille Day Comedy
2015, France
5.0
Granny's Funeral
Granny's Funeral Comedy
2012, France
6.0
Nice and Easy
Nice and Easy Comedy
2014, France
7.0
Do Not Disturb
Do Not Disturb Comedy
2014, France
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more