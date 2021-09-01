Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Videogramme einer Revolution
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Videogramme einer Revolution
8.1

Videogramme einer Revolution

, 1992
Videogramme einer Revolution
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Videogramme einer Revolution
8.1

Cast

Ion Caramitru
Self
Elena Ceausescu
Self
Nicolae Ceausescu
Self
Mircea Dinescu
Self
Thomas Schultz
Narrator
Alexa Visarion
Self
Director Harun Farocki, Andrei Ujica
Writer Harun Farocki, Andrei Ujica
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 8 August 1992
Production Bremer Institut Film & Fernsehen, Harun Farocki Filmproduktion
Also known as
Videogramme einer Revolution, Videograms of a Revolution, Vidéogrammes d'une révolution, Egy forradalom képei, Videogram of a Revolution, Videogramas de Uma Revolução, Videograme dintr-o Revolutie, Wideogramy rewolucji, Видеозаписи одной революции, Videogrammes of a Revolution

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Videogramme einer Revolution

How to Live in the German Federal Republic
How to Live in the German Federal Republic Documentary
1990, Germany
7.0
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Documentary, War
1988, West Germany
7.0
Between Two Wars Drama
1978, West Germany
7.0
Wie man sieht Documentary
1986, West Germany
7.0
Etwas wird sichtbar Documentary
1981, West Germany
6.0
Ein Tag im Leben der Endverbraucher Documentary
1993, Germany
7.0
The Inextinguishable Fire
The Inextinguishable Fire Documentary
1969, West Germany
6.0
War at a Distance Documentary
2003, Germany
6.0
Sauerbruch Hutton Architekten Documentary
2013, Germany
6.0
Gefängnisbilder
Gefängnisbilder Documentary
2003, Germany
7.0
Still Life
Still Life Documentary
1997, Germany
7.0
Respite Documentary, Short
2007, Germany / South Korea
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more