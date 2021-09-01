Similar films for Videogramme einer Revolution
How to Live in the German Federal Republic Documentary
1990, Germany
7.0
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Documentary, War
1988, West Germany
7.0
Between Two Wars Drama
1978, West Germany
7.0
Wie man sieht Documentary
1986, West Germany
7.0
Etwas wird sichtbar Documentary
1981, West Germany
6.0
Ein Tag im Leben der Endverbraucher Documentary
1993, Germany
7.0
The Inextinguishable Fire Documentary
1969, West Germany
6.0
War at a Distance Documentary
2003, Germany
6.0
Sauerbruch Hutton Architekten Documentary
2013, Germany
6.0
Gefängnisbilder Documentary
2003, Germany
7.0
Still Life Documentary
1997, Germany
7.0
Respite Documentary, Short
2007, Germany / South Korea
7.0