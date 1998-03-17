Similar films for FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
FernGully: The Last Rainforest Sci-Fi, Musical, Family, Animation, Children's
1992, USA / Australia
6.0
Pocahontas Drama, Musical, Romantic, Family, Animation
1995, USA
7.0
The Last Unicorn Family, Animation, Fantasy, Anime
1982, USA / Japan / Germany / Great Britain
7.0
Skazochnyy patrul. Shou prodolzhayetsya Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, Russia
8.0
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue Animation, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
6.0
The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue Adventure, Animation, Comedy
1998, USA
3.0
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West Animation, Adventure, Family
1991, USA
6.0
All Dogs Go to Heaven Fairy Tale, Animation, Adventure, Family, Musical
1989, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
An American Tail Musical, Drama, Animation, Adventure, Family
1986, USA
7.0