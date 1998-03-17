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Poster of FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
4.4
Kinoafisha Films FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
4.4

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

, 1998
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
USA / Family, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
4.4

Synopsis

The fairies of FernGully must venture outside the rain forest to rescue several young animals who were captured by poachers.

Cast

James S. Baker
Root
Matt K. Miller
Batty
Erik Bergmann
Captain
Erik Bergmann
Captain
Connie Champagne
Budgie
Holly Conner
Mrs. K
Holly Conner
Mrs. K
Holly Conner
Mrs. K
Laura Erlich
Crysta
Harry Joseph
Boss
Gary Martin
Goanna
Gary Martin
Goanna
Director Phil Robinson, Dave Marshall
Writer Richard Tulloch, Diana Young, Chris Fink, Carol Hughes
Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 17 March 1998
Release date
17 March 1998 Russia 6+
17 March 1998 Australia G
17 March 1998 Brazil L
17 March 1998 Kazakhstan
17 March 1998 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production FAI Films, Fox Animation Studios, Rosen Harper Entertainment
Also known as
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue, Ferngully 2: El rescate mágico, As Aventuras de Zak e Crysta 2 - O Resgate Mágico, FernGully 2 - Die magische Rettung, FernGully 2: Den magiske redning, FernGully 2: Le grand sauvetage, FernGully 2: O Resgate Mágico, FernGully 2: Sihirli Görev, FernGully II - Djuren i fara, FernGully II: A mágikus mentőakció, FernGully II: The Magical Rescue, FernGully: Cuccioli da salvare, Les Merveilleuses aventures de Crysta, Poslednja prašuma 2, Sademetsän seikkailut, Долина папороті 2: Чарівний порятунок, Долина папоротников 2: Волшебное спасение, Фърнгъли 2: Магическото избавление, Долина папоротников 2, Тропічний ліс: Магічний порятунок, Ferngully II, Ferngully 2

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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