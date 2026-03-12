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Poster of Contact
6.5
Contact - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Contact
6.5

Contact

, 1992
Prikosnoveniye
Russia / Horror, Thriller / 16+
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 2
Poster of Contact
6.5
Going 1
Not going 2
Contact - trailer
Contact  trailer

Synopsis

Olga Nikolayevna kills her little son Kolya and then herself. Andrey, the most laid-back and friendly cop in Russia, gets on the case.

Cast

Aleksandr Zuyev
Aleksandr Zuyev
Maryana Polteva
Maryana Polteva
Stanislav Zhitaryev
Stanislav Zhitaryev
Nikolay Averyushkin
Nikolay Averyushkin
Anna Konstantinovskaya
Andrey Dudarenko
Andrey Dudarenko
Director Albert S. Mkrtchyan
Writer Andrei Goryunov
Composer Leonid Desyatnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 12 March 2026
Release date
12 March 2026 Russia Синемапарк 16+
Also known as
Prikosnoveniye, Contact, Dotyk, Frôlement, O Toque, Прикосновение

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Contact - trailer
Contact Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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