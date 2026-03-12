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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Contact
6.5
Contact
, 1992
Prikosnoveniye
Russia / Horror, Thriller / 16+
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Synopsis
Olga Nikolayevna kills her little son Kolya and then herself. Andrey, the most laid-back and friendly cop in Russia, gets on the case.
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Cast
Aleksandr Zuyev
Maryana Polteva
Stanislav Zhitaryev
Nikolay Averyushkin
Anna Konstantinovskaya
Andrey Dudarenko
Director
Albert S. Mkrtchyan
Writer
Andrei Goryunov
Composer
Leonid Desyatnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
12 March 2026
Release date
12 March 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
16+
Also known as
Prikosnoveniye, Contact, Dotyk, Frôlement, O Toque, Прикосновение
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Film rating
6.5
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10
votes
6.4
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