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Poster of Nobody's Fool
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Nobody's Fool
7.7

Nobody's Fool

, 1994
Nobody`s Fool
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nobody's Fool
7.7

Synopsis

A stubborn man past his prime reflects his life of strict independence and seeks more out of himself.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Jessica Tandy
Jessica Tandy
Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh
Director Robert Benton
Writer Richard Russo, Robert Benton
Composer Howard Shore
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 23 December 1994
Release date
24 December 1994 Russia 0+
20 September 1995 France TP
23 November 1995 Germany
25 November 1995 Greece
24 December 1994 Kazakhstan
23 December 1994 USA
24 December 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $39,491,975
Production Capella International, Cinehaus, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Nobody's Fool, Las cosas de la vida, Ni un pelo de tonto, 大智若愚, Den eimai koroido kanenos, Ei kellegi narr, Hvem er fuldkommen?, Ingen er fullkommen, Kukaan ei ole täydellinen, La vita a modo mio, Naiwniak, Ne imejte me za norca, Nejsem blázen, Ničija budala, Nie som blázon, Nobody's Fool - Auf Dauer unwiderstehlich, Nobody's Fool - Ein charmanter Dickkopf, O Indomável: Assim é Minha Vida, Senki bolondja, Un homme presque parfait, Vidas Simples, Yaşamın İçinden, Δεν είμαι κορόιδο κανενός, Без дурнів, Дураков нет, Никад будала, Ничија луда, Няма балами, Скоро савршен човек, ノーバディーズ・フール

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Carl Roebuck Sixty years old and still getting crushes on other men's wives. I would hope by the time I'm your age, I'm a little smarter than that.
Sully Can't hurt to hope. You sure are off to a slow start.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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