Mario and Ana, in voluntary exile from Buenos Aires, live in a remote Argentine valley with their 12-year-old son Ernesto. Mario runs a school and a wool cooperative; Ana, a doctor, heads a clinic with Nelda, a progressive nun. Into this idealistic family comes Hans, a jaded Spanish geological engineer -- surveying the land for the local patron, to see if it can be dammed for hydro-electric power, which would drive the peasants from the land into the cities.
Un lugar en el mundo, A Place in the World, Egy hely a világban, Ein Ort auf dieser Welt, Ein Ort in dieser Welt, Paikka maailmassa, Um Lugar no Mundo, Un Lieu Dans le Monde, Un posto nel mondo, Własny kawałek świata, Место в мире, Wlasny kawalek swiata
Film rating
7.7
Rate10 votes
7.7IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Quotes
Mario[to Ernesto]You don't like to be bossed around, do you? The more you know, the less orders you'll receive.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.