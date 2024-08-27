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Poster of A Place in the World
7.7
Kinoafisha Films A Place in the World
7.7

A Place in the World

, 1992
Un lugar en el mundo
Argentina, Spain, Uruguay / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Place in the World
7.7

Synopsis

Mario and Ana, in voluntary exile from Buenos Aires, live in a remote Argentine valley with their 12-year-old son Ernesto. Mario runs a school and a wool cooperative; Ana, a doctor, heads a clinic with Nelda, a progressive nun. Into this idealistic family comes Hans, a jaded Spanish geological engineer -- surveying the land for the local patron, to see if it can be dammed for hydro-electric power, which would drive the peasants from the land into the cities.

Cast

José Sacristán
José Sacristán
Hans
Federico Luppi
Mario
Cecilia Roth
Cecilia Roth
Ana
Mario Alarcón
Juan
Lito Cruz
Hugo Arana
Zamora
Leonor Benedetto
Nelda
Rodolfo Ranni
Andrada
Gaston Batyi
Ernesto
Lorena del Río
Luciana
Juan José Ghisalberti
Don Gregorio
Director Adolfo Aristarain
Writer Adolfo Aristarain, Alberto Lecchi, Kathy Saavedra
Composer Emilio Kauderer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1992
World premiere 18 June 1992
Release date
11 December 2008 Argentina
10 March 1993 France
30 October 1992 Spain
18 June 1992 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $99,707
Also known as
Un lugar en el mundo, A Place in the World, Egy hely a világban, Ein Ort auf dieser Welt, Ein Ort in dieser Welt, Paikka maailmassa, Um Lugar no Mundo, Un Lieu Dans le Monde, Un posto nel mondo, Własny kawałek świata, Место в мире, Wlasny kawalek swiata

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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