Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Dagney? That's your name? Tremendous name. My name's Jimmy and I have just one single impulsive question. Are you in love?
Dagney
What?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
At the present time, are you in love?
Dagney
Why?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Because if you are, then I won't waste your time. I'm really not the type of man to impede another man's happiness. However, if you're not presently in love then I will continue my rhapsody, because if I may say so, Dagney, you are most definitely the bees' knees.
Dagney
Does this rap ever work?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Alas, in the old days. Now I rarely get a chance to try it. But you haven't answered my question.
Dagney
I forgot it.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Are you in love?
Dagney
Well there is someone...
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
But?
Dagney
We date... I have memorized his phone number, but I won't use his toothbrush... We're somewhere in between and he's crazy about me.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
As he should be. You glide.
Dagney
I glide?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
You glide. It's a very attactive quality. Most girls, they merely plod along. You, on the other hand, you glide... Tell me about it. What's his name? Chip?
Dagney
Alex...
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Same thing. Does he make you thump?
Dagney
Define "thump".
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Thump. When you think about him, you can't eat You can't sleep. You forget about man's inhumanity to man. Does he do that for you?
Dagney
That's a ridiculous concept. No one can do that.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Girls who glide need guys who make them thump. Have dinner with me.
Dagney
Aren't we the sultan of segue?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
It's a beautiful month. Just have dinner with me.
Dagney
Are you going to make me thump?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Or die trying.