Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Dagney? That's your name? Tremendous name. My name's Jimmy and I have just one single impulsive question. Are you in love?

Dagney What?

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia At the present time, are you in love?

Dagney Why?

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Because if you are, then I won't waste your time. I'm really not the type of man to impede another man's happiness. However, if you're not presently in love then I will continue my rhapsody, because if I may say so, Dagney, you are most definitely the bees' knees.

Dagney Does this rap ever work?

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Alas, in the old days. Now I rarely get a chance to try it. But you haven't answered my question.

Dagney I forgot it.

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Are you in love?

Dagney Well there is someone...

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia But?

Dagney We date... I have memorized his phone number, but I won't use his toothbrush... We're somewhere in between and he's crazy about me.

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia As he should be. You glide.

Dagney I glide?

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia You glide. It's a very attactive quality. Most girls, they merely plod along. You, on the other hand, you glide... Tell me about it. What's his name? Chip?

Dagney Alex...

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Same thing. Does he make you thump?

Dagney Define "thump".

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Thump. When you think about him, you can't eat You can't sleep. You forget about man's inhumanity to man. Does he do that for you?

Dagney That's a ridiculous concept. No one can do that.

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Girls who glide need guys who make them thump. Have dinner with me.

Dagney Aren't we the sultan of segue?

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia It's a beautiful month. Just have dinner with me.

Dagney Are you going to make me thump?