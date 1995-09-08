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Poster of Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead
6.5

Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead

, 1995
Things to Do in Denver When You`re Dead
USA / Comedy, Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead
6.5

Cast

Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia
Bill Cobbs
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
The Man with the Plan
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
Pieces
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Joe Heff
William Forsythe
William Forsythe
Franchise
Fairuza Balk
Fairuza Balk
Lucinda
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Mister Shhh
Gabrielle Anwar
Gabrielle Anwar
Dagney
Bill Nunn
Easy Wind
Treat Williams
Treat Williams
Critical Bill
Director Gary Fleder
Writer Scott Rosenberg
Composer Michael Convertino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 8 September 1995
Release date
8 September 1995 Russia 12+
22 August 1996 Australia MA 15+
6 February 1997 Czechia 12+
18 April 1996 Germany
3 May 1996 Great Britain
2 May 1996 Greece
11 May 1996 Japan
8 September 1995 Kazakhstan
9 May 1996 Netherlands
3 May 1996 Sweden
1 December 1995 USA
8 September 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $529,766
Production Miramax, Woods Entertainment
Also known as
Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead, Asuntos pendientes antes de morir, Das Leben nach dem Tod in Denver, Ce sa faci in Denver dupa moarte, Čekajući smrt u Denveru, Çfarë të bësh në Denver i vdekur, Co delat v Denveru, kdyz clovek nezije, Čo robiť v Denveri, keď je človek mŕtvy, Coisas Para Fazer em Denver Depois de Morto, Coisas para Fazer em Denver Quando Você Está Morto, Cosa fare a Denver quando sei morto, Cosas que hacer en Denver cuando estás muerto, Coses per fer a Denver quan ets mort, Denverin keikka, Dernières heures à Denver, Distractions à Denver quand sonne le glas, Elu pärast surma Denveris, Ką numireliui veikti Denveryje?, Karışık İlişkiler, Leszámolás Denverben, Ne zaljubi se, ko si mrtev, Những Điều Cần Làm Ở Denver, Oi oraioi den pethainoun sto Denver, Oι ωραίοι δεν πεθαίνουν στο Ντένβερ, Ragazul înselator al mortii, Rzeczy, które robisz w Denver będąc martwym, Нещата, които трябва да направиш в Денвър, преди да умреш, Чем заняться мертвецу в Денвере, Чим зайнятися мерцю в Денвері, Шта све можеш у Денверу када си мртав, デンバーに死す時

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Updated 23 February 2024

Quotes

Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Dagney? That's your name? Tremendous name. My name's Jimmy and I have just one single impulsive question. Are you in love?
Dagney What?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia At the present time, are you in love?
Dagney Why?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Because if you are, then I won't waste your time. I'm really not the type of man to impede another man's happiness. However, if you're not presently in love then I will continue my rhapsody, because if I may say so, Dagney, you are most definitely the bees' knees.
Dagney Does this rap ever work?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Alas, in the old days. Now I rarely get a chance to try it. But you haven't answered my question.
Dagney I forgot it.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Are you in love?
Dagney Well there is someone...
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia But?
Dagney We date... I have memorized his phone number, but I won't use his toothbrush... We're somewhere in between and he's crazy about me.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia As he should be. You glide.
Dagney I glide?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia You glide. It's a very attactive quality. Most girls, they merely plod along. You, on the other hand, you glide... Tell me about it. What's his name? Chip?
Dagney Alex...
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Same thing. Does he make you thump?
Dagney Define "thump".
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Thump. When you think about him, you can't eat You can't sleep. You forget about man's inhumanity to man. Does he do that for you?
Dagney That's a ridiculous concept. No one can do that.
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Girls who glide need guys who make them thump. Have dinner with me.
Dagney Aren't we the sultan of segue?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia It's a beautiful month. Just have dinner with me.
Dagney Are you going to make me thump?
Jimmy 'The Saint' Tosnia Or die trying.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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