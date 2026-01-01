Menu
Poster of The Nutcracker
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 28 November 1991
Release date
28 November 1991 Germany
16 December 1994 Great Britain
7 November 1998 Sweden
24 November 1993 USA
MPAA G
Budget $19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,119,994
Production Elektra Entertainment Group, Regency Enterprises, Krasnow Productions
Also known as
The Nutcracker, Cascanueces, Casse-noisette, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, O Quebra-Nozes, Der Nussknacker, Diótörő, Dziadek do orzechów, Fındıkkıran, George Balanchine lo schiaccianoci, Mi pequeño príncipe, Nötknäpparen, O karyothrafstis, O Príncipe Quebra-Nozes, Pähkinänsärkijä, Pähklipureja, Ο καρυοθραύστης, Лускунчик, Щелкунчик, एक अदभुत दुनिया
Director
Emile Ardolino
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Narrator [as the party guests enter, greeting Marie, Fritz, and their parents] Here they all came, the Christmas Eve guests: uncles and aunts, and cousins, *all* splendidly dressed for the party. Here they came, for the happiest night of the year.
