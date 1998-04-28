Similar films for Don Juan
Todo es mentira Romantic, Comedy
1994, Spain
6.0
Twice Upon a Yesterday Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1998, Spain / France / Great Britain / Germany / USA
6.0
Woman on Top Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy
2000, USA
5.0
Bottoms up! / A boire Comedy
2004, France
3.0
Alegre ma non troppo Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1994, Spain
5.0
Volavérunt Drama
1999, Spain / France
5.0
Talk of Angels Drama, War, Romantic
1998, USA
5.0
Not Love, Just Frenzy Comedy, Thriller, Drama
1996, Spain
5.0
Brujas Drama
1996, Spain
5.0
La Celestina Drama
1996, Spain
5.0
A French Woman Romantic
1995, Great Britain / France / Germany
5.0
The Greek Labyrinth Thriller
1993, Spain
4.0