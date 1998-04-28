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Poster of Don Juan
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Don Juan
4.7

Don Juan

, 1998
Don Juan
Spain, France, Germany / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Don Juan
4.7

Cast

Jacques Weber
Don Juan
Michel Boujenah
Sganarelle
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Elvire
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Mathurine
Ariadna Gil
Charlotte
Denis Lavant
Denis Lavant
Pierrot
Michael Lonsdale
Don Luis
Jacques Frantz
Don Alonse
Pierre Gérard
Carlos
Arnaud Bedouët
La Violette
Director Jacques Weber
Writer Molière, Jacques Weber
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 28 April 1998
Release date
26 July 2006 Argentina
14 September 2005 Finland
28 April 1998 France
24 November 1999 Singapore
10 March 2000 Spain
Production Blue Dahlia Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Mate Producciones S.A.
Also known as
Don Juan, Don Juan, de Molière, Дон Жуан

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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