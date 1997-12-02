Menu
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting 18+
Synopsis

Will Hunting, a janitor at M.I.T., has a gift for mathematics, but needs help from a psychologist to find direction in his life.
Good Will Hunting - trailer in russian
Good Will Hunting  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 23 February 2002
World premiere 2 December 1997
Release date
2 December 1997 Russia 16+
12 March 1998 Australia
20 February 1998 Brazil
12 November 1998 Czechia 12+
6 March 1998 Denmark
7 August 2019 Estonia MS12
27 February 1998 Finland
4 March 1998 France
19 February 1998 Germany
6 March 1998 Great Britain
30 April 1998 Greece
25 February 1999 Hungary
6 March 1998 Ireland
6 March 1998 Italy
2 December 1997 Kazakhstan 16+
5 March 1998 Netherlands
3 April 1998 Norway
18 March 1998 Philippines PG
20 March 1998 Portugal
21 March 1998 South Korea
6 March 1998 Spain
13 March 1998 Sweden
1 May 1998 Turkey
9 January 1998 USA
2 December 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $225,933,435
Production Miramax, Lawrence Bender Productions, Be Gentlemen Limited Partnership
Also known as
Good Will Hunting, En busca del destino, Mente indomable, Will Hunting, Dobri Will Hunting, Dobrý Will Hunting, Умница Уилл Хантинг, Ağıllı Vill Hantinq, Buntownik z wyboru, Bunul Will Hunting, Can Dostum, Chàng Will Tốt Bụng, Den enestående Will Hunting, El indomable Will Hunting, Gênio Indomável, Gerasis Vilas Hantingas, Good Will Hunting: Der gute Will Hunting, Hea Will Hunting, Krietnais Vils Hantings, Le destin de Will Hunting, O Bom Rebelde, O xehoristos Will Hunting, Sippuro Shel Will Hunting, Will Hunting - Genio ribelle, Will Hunting - syntynyt neroksi, Will Hunting-e khoob, Zakovatli Uill Xanting, Ο ξεχωριστός Γουίλ Χάντινγκ, Ақылды Уилл Хантин, Добри Вил Хантинг, Добрият Уил Хънтинг, Розумник Вілл Хантінг, 굿 윌 헌팅, グッド・ウィル・ハンティング　旅立ち, 心灵捕手, 心靈捕手, 驕陽似我
Director
Gus Van Sant
Gus Van Sant
Cast
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Quotes
Sean [sitting on a bench in in front of a pond in park] Thought about what you said to me the other day, about my painting. Stayed up half the night thinking about it. Something occurred to me... fell into a deep peaceful sleep, and haven't thought about you since. Do you know what occurred to me?
Will No.
Sean You're just a kid, you don't have the faintest idea what you're talkin' about.
Will Why thank you.
Sean It's all right. You've never been out of Boston.
Will Nope.
Sean So if I asked you about art, you'd probably give me the skinny on every art book ever written. Michelangelo, you know a lot about him. Life's work, political aspirations, him and the pope, sexual orientations, the whole works, right? But I'll bet you can't tell me what it smells like in the Sistine Chapel. You've never actually stood there and looked up at that beautiful ceiling; seen that. If I ask you about women, you'd probably give me a syllabus about your personal favorites. You may have even been laid a few times. But you can't tell me what it feels like to wake up next to a woman and feel truly happy. You're a tough kid. And I'd ask you about war, you'd probably throw Shakespeare at me, right, "once more unto the breach dear friends." But you've never been near one. You've never held your best friend's head in your lap, watch him gasp his last breath looking to you for help. I'd ask you about love, you'd probably quote me a sonnet. But you've never looked at a woman and been totally vulnerable. Known someone that could level you with her eyes, feeling like God put an angel on earth just for you. Who could rescue you from the depths of hell. And you wouldn't know what it's like to be her angel, to have that love for her, be there forever, through anything, through cancer. And you wouldn't know about sleeping sitting up in the hospital room for two months, holding her hand, because the doctors could see in your eyes, that the terms "visiting hours" don't apply to you. You don't know about real loss, 'cause it only occurs when you've loved something more than you love yourself. And I doubt you've ever dared to love anybody that much. And look at you... I don't see an intelligent, confident man... I see a cocky, scared shitless kid. But you're a genius Will. No one denies that. No one could possibly understand the depths of you. But you presume to know everything about me because you saw a painting of mine, and you ripped my fucking life apart. You're an orphan right?
[Will nods]
Sean You think I know the first thing about how hard your life has been, how you feel, who you are, because I read Oliver Twist? Does that encapsulate you? Personally... I don't give a shit about all that, because you know what, I can't learn anything from you, I can't read in some fuckin' book. Unless you want to talk about you, who you are. Then I'm fascinated. I'm in. But you don't want to do that do you sport? You're terrified of what you might say. Your move, chief.
Film Trailers All trailers
Good Will Hunting - trailer in russian
Good Will Hunting Trailer in russian
