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Poster of The Real McCoy
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Real McCoy
6.3

The Real McCoy

, 1993
Real Mccoy, The
USA / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Real McCoy
6.3

Cast

Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Karen McCoy
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
J.T. Barker
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Jack Schmidt
Gailard Sartain
Gary Buckner
Raynor Scheine
Baker
Zach English
Patrick
Deborah Hobart
Cheryl Sweeney
Pamela Stubbart
Kelly
Andrew Stahl
Mr. Kroll
Dean Rader-Duval
Lewis
Director Russell Mulcahy
Writer William Davies, Desmond Lowden, William Osborne
Composer Brad Fiedel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 10 September 1993
Release date
10 September 1993 Russia 16+
14 January 1994 Czechia 12+
17 August 1994 France
12 June 2003 Germany
5 November 1993 Great Britain
10 September 1993 Kazakhstan
21 January 1994 Turkey
10 September 1993 USA
10 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $6,484,246
Production Bregman/Baer Productions, Capella International, Connexion Film Productions
Also known as
The Real McCoy, Extremadamente peligrosa, Karen McCoy - Die Katze, La verdadera McCoy, A tuti balhé, Detektyw McCoy, Extremadament perillosa, Farlig McCoy, Gerçek McCoy, L'affaire Karen McCoy, La vraie de vraie, Más allá del peligro, McCoy, Mestertyven McCoy, Niesamowita McCoy, O Grande Assalto, Öyle Bir Kadın Ki ..., Perfektní loupež, Prava stvar, Riskantní plán, Specijalistica, Tikroji Makoj, Tuti balhé, Ultima lovitura, Uma Loira Que Vale Ouro, Una bionda tutta d'oro, Vaarallinen McCoy, Xanthia & epikindyni, Ξανθιά & επικίνδυνη, Истинската МакКой, Карен Маккой - это серьезно, МакКой что надо, Настоящая Маккой, Справжня Маккой, ブロンディー 女銀行強盗, ブロンディー／女銀行強盗, 霹雳神偷

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb

Quotes

[J.T. Barker comes out of the bank and is questioned what he was doing in there. He said he was closing up his account]
Bad Guy What the hell are you gonna do with a 152 dollars? We're taking 18 God damn million dollars out of here on Thursday!
J.T. Barker I know that. I just don't wanna split *my* 152 dollars 4 ways...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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