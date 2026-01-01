ProductionBregman/Baer Productions, Capella International, Connexion Film Productions
Also known as
The Real McCoy, Extremadamente peligrosa, Karen McCoy - Die Katze, La verdadera McCoy, A tuti balhé, Detektyw McCoy, Extremadament perillosa, Farlig McCoy, Gerçek McCoy, L'affaire Karen McCoy, La vraie de vraie, Más allá del peligro, McCoy, Mestertyven McCoy, Niesamowita McCoy, O Grande Assalto, Öyle Bir Kadın Ki ..., Perfektní loupež, Prava stvar, Riskantní plán, Specijalistica, Tikroji Makoj, Tuti balhé, Ultima lovitura, Uma Loira Que Vale Ouro, Una bionda tutta d'oro, Vaarallinen McCoy, Xanthia & epikindyni, Ξανθιά & επικίνδυνη, Истинската МакКой, Карен Маккой - это серьезно, МакКой что надо, Настоящая Маккой, Справжня Маккой, ブロンディー 女銀行強盗, ブロンディー／女銀行強盗, 霹雳神偷
Film rating
6.3
Rate15 votes
5.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[J.T. Barker comes out of the bank and is questioned what he was doing in there. He said he was closing up his account]
Bad GuyWhat the hell are you gonna do with a 152 dollars? We're taking 18 God damn million dollars out of here on Thursday!
J.T. BarkerI know that. I just don't wanna split *my* 152 dollars 4 ways...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.