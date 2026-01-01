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Poster of Schitalka dlya troikh
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Schitalka dlya troikh
4.9

Schitalka dlya troikh

, 1995
Schitalka dlya troikh
Russia / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Schitalka dlya troikh
4.9

Cast

Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Aleksandr Malov
Galina Bogolyubova
Galina Bogolyubova
Director Sergey Olifirenko
Writer Viktor Kalashnikov
Composer Filipp Koltsov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1995
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Schitalka dlya troikh, A Counting Rhyme for the Three, Считалка для троих

Cartoon rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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