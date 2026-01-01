Courage Mountain, A Montanha da Coragem, A Escolha de Heidi, Courage Mountain: Heidi's New Adventure, Flykt över alperna, Flykten över alperna, Fuga en los Alpes, Górska odyseja, Haasteiden vuori, Heidi - Le sentier du courage, Heidi auf der Flucht, Heidi ja rohkeuden vuori, Heidi wird erwachsen, La montagna del coraggio, Les chemins du courage, Más allá de la aventura, Menekülés, Nightwalker, Wyprawa w góry, Wzgórze odwagi, Гора мужества, Планината на смелите, Courage Mountain - Nightwalker
Film rating
5.8
Rate11 votes
5.8IMDb
Quotes
HeidiI'm not an orphan! I don't belong here! I have a grandfather!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.