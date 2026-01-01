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Poster of Courage Mountain
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Courage Mountain
5.8

Courage Mountain

, 1990
Courage Mountain
USA, France / Drama, Family, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Courage Mountain
5.8

Synopsis

In this version of "Heidi," a young Swiss girl is sent off to boarding school at the beginning of World War I.

Cast

Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Peter
Juliette Caton
Heidi
Joanna Clarke
Ursula
Nicola Stapleton
Ilsa
Kathryn Ludlow
Gudrun
Jade Magri
Clarissa
Jan Rubes
Grandfather
Leslie Caron
Jane Hillary
Yorgo Voyagis
Signor Bonelli
Laura Betti
Signora Bonelli
Director Christopher Leitch
Writer Fred Brogger, Mark Brogger, Weaver Webb
Composer Sylvester Levay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 September 1989
Release date
16 February 1990 Russia 6+
16 February 1990 Kazakhstan
14 February 1990 USA
16 February 1990 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,393,610
Production Epic Productions, Stone Group Pictures
Also known as
Courage Mountain, A Montanha da Coragem, A Escolha de Heidi, Courage Mountain: Heidi's New Adventure, Flykt över alperna, Flykten över alperna, Fuga en los Alpes, Górska odyseja, Haasteiden vuori, Heidi - Le sentier du courage, Heidi auf der Flucht, Heidi ja rohkeuden vuori, Heidi wird erwachsen, La montagna del coraggio, Les chemins du courage, Más allá de la aventura, Menekülés, Nightwalker, Wyprawa w góry, Wzgórze odwagi, Гора мужества, Планината на смелите, Courage Mountain - Nightwalker

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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