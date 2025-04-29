7.2Reversal of Fortune
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
USA, Japan, Great Britain / Biography, Drama, Detective / 18+
Synopsis
Wealthy Sunny von Bülow lies brain-dead, husband Claus guilty of attempted murder; but he says he's innocent and hires Alan Dershowitz for his appeal.
Cast
Ron Silver
Alan Dershowitz
Jack Gilpin
Peter MacIntosh
Stephen Mailer
Elon Dershowitz
Christine Dunford
Ellen
Director Barbet Schroeder
Writer Nicholas Kazan, Alan Dershowitz
Composer Mark Isham
Film details
Country USA / Japan / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 12 September 1990
Release date
|9 November 1990
|Denmark
|9 January 1991
|France
|9 November 1990
|Germany
|12
|11 January 1991
|Great Britain
|15
|18 January 1991
|Ireland
|24 January 1991
|Italy
|2 February 1991
|Japan
|15 February 1991
|Netherlands
|1 March 1991
|Portugal
|5 October 1990
|USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,445,131
Production Sovereign Pictures, Reversal Films Inc., Shochiku-Fuji Company
Also known as
Reversal of Fortune, El misterio Von Bulow, Mi secreto me condena, A szerencse forgandó, Apelacja, Die Affäre der Sunny von B., El secreto Von Bulow, Frikendt..?, Het von Bülow-mysterie, Il mistero Von Bulow, Le mystère von Bulow, Le mystère Von Bülow, Likimo nepakeisi, Muutlik õnn, Mystère Von Bülow, Mysteriet von Bülow, O Reverso da Fortuna, Odmiana losu, Onnen kulissit, Preokret sreće, Preokret sudbine, Reveses da Fortuna, Talihin Dönüşü, To gyrisma tis tyhis, Unmei no Gyakuten, Von Bülow-mysteriet, Zvrat stesteny, Το γύρισμα της τύχης, Изнанка судьбы, Обрат на съдбата, 親愛的，是誰讓我沈睡了, 運命の逆転, El secreto von Bülow, Druga prawda
Updated 29 April 2025
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