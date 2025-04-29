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Poster of Reversal of Fortune
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Reversal of Fortune
7.2

Reversal of Fortune

, 1990
Reversal of Fortune
USA, Japan, Great Britain / Biography, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Reversal of Fortune
7.2

Synopsis

Wealthy Sunny von Bülow lies brain-dead, husband Claus guilty of attempted murder; but he says he's innocent and hires Alan Dershowitz for his appeal.

Cast

Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Sunny von Bulow
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Claus von Bulow
Ron Silver
Alan Dershowitz
Annabella Sciorra
Sarah
Uta Hagen
Maria
Fisher Stevens
Fisher Stevens
David Marriott
Jack Gilpin
Peter MacIntosh
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Andrea Reynolds
Stephen Mailer
Elon Dershowitz
Christine Dunford
Ellen
Director Barbet Schroeder
Writer Nicholas Kazan, Alan Dershowitz
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 12 September 1990
Release date
9 November 1990 Denmark
9 January 1991 France
9 November 1990 Germany 12
11 January 1991 Great Britain 15
18 January 1991 Ireland
24 January 1991 Italy
2 February 1991 Japan
15 February 1991 Netherlands
1 March 1991 Portugal
5 October 1990 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,445,131
Production Sovereign Pictures, Reversal Films Inc., Shochiku-Fuji Company
Also known as
Reversal of Fortune, El misterio Von Bulow, Mi secreto me condena, A szerencse forgandó, Apelacja, Die Affäre der Sunny von B., El secreto Von Bulow, Frikendt..?, Het von Bülow-mysterie, Il mistero Von Bulow, Le mystère von Bulow, Le mystère Von Bülow, Likimo nepakeisi, Muutlik õnn, Mystère Von Bülow, Mysteriet von Bülow, O Reverso da Fortuna, Odmiana losu, Onnen kulissit, Preokret sreće, Preokret sudbine, Reveses da Fortuna, Talihin Dönüşü, To gyrisma tis tyhis, Unmei no Gyakuten, Von Bülow-mysteriet, Zvrat stesteny, Το γύρισμα της τύχης, Изнанка судьбы, Обрат на съдбата, 親愛的，是誰讓我沈睡了, 運命の逆転, El secreto von Bülow, Druga prawda

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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