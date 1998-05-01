Menu
Poster of All the Little Animals
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha Films All the Little Animals

All the Little Animals

All the Little Animals 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 1 May 1998
Release date
30 May 2001 France
6 February 2025 Germany
9 July 1999 Great Britain
3 September 1999 USA
MPAA R
Budget 3,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $26,558
Production Recorded Picture Company (RPC), BBC Film, British Screen Productions
Also known as
All the Little Animals, Todos São Animais, Biedne zwierzaki, De bèsties i bestioles, Én kis állataim, Kõik need vaesed loomad, Ola ta zoa tou kosmou, Todos los animales pequeños, Visi maži žvereliai, Wszystkie małe zwierzątka, Όλα τα ζώα του κόσμου, Все маленькие животные, Всички малки животинки, コーンウォールの森へ
Director
Jeremy Thomas
Cast
John Hurt
John Hurt
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Daniel Benzali
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Bobby Platt Why did you bury the rabbit?
Mr. Summers 'Cause it was dead, boy. Because I wanted to. When a creature is killed, I return it to the earth. I consider it my work.
Bobby Platt Your work?
Mr. Summers Rabbits are generally thought to be pleasing animals. Whereas, rats, for example, are generally detested. Both are living creatures of equal value in nature's scheme. When they're dead, they should be buried.
