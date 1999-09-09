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Poster of Ride with the Devil
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Ride with the Devil
6.8

Ride with the Devil

, 1999
Ride With the Devil
USA / Romantic, War, Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of Ride with the Devil
6.8

Cast

Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire
Jake Roedel
Skeet Ulrich
Skeet Ulrich
Jack Bull Chiles
David Darlow
Asa Chiles
John Whelan
Wedding Musician - Accordion
Roger Landes
Jeffrey Dover
Jewel
Sue Lee Shelley
Jeremy W. Auman
Guard
Scott Sener
Guard
Glenn Q. Pierce
Minister
Kathleen Warfel
Mrs. Chiles
Zan McLeod
Wedding Musician - Guitar
Director Ang Lee
Writer James Schamus, Daniel Woodrell
Composer Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 9 September 1999
Release date
9 September 1999 Russia 16+
9 May 2001 France
4 January 2001 Germany
9 September 1999 Kazakhstan
26 August 2000 South Korea 15
24 November 1999 USA
9 September 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $38,000,000
Worldwide Gross $635,096
Production Universal Pictures, Good Machine
Also known as
Ride with the Devil, Wer mit dem Teufel reitet, Cabalgando con el diablo, Chevauchée avec le diable, A pokol lovasai, Cabalga con el diablo, Cavalca amb el diable, Cavalcando col diavolo, Cavalgada com o Diabo, Cavalgar com o Diabo, Civil War, Kuradiga sadulas, Lenktynės su velniu, Paholaisen satulassa, Przejażdżka z diabłem, Ride with the Devil - Die Teufelsreiter, Şeytanla yolculuk, To Live On, U sedlu sa đavolom, Zajasi s vragom, Καλπάζοντας με το διάβολο, Да яздиш с дявола, Погоня с Дьяволом, 楽園をください, 與魔鬼共騎, Paseo con el diablo, Ride with.the.Devil

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Mr. Evans You ever been to Lawrence KS young man?
Jack Bull Chiles [scoffs] No, I reckon not Mr. Evans. I don't believe I'd be too welcome in Lawrence.
Mr. Evans I didn't think so. Before this war began, my business took me there often. As I saw those northerners build that town, I witnessed the seeds of our destruction being sown.
Jack Bull Chiles The foundin' of that town was truly the beginnin' of the Yankee invasion.
Mr. Evans I'm not speakin' of numbers, nor even abolitionist trouble makin'. It was the schoolhouse. Before they built their church, even, they built that schoolhouse. And they let in every tailor's son... and every farmer's daughter in that country.
Jack Bull Chiles Spellin' won't help you hold a plow any firmer. Or a gun either.
Mr. Evans No, it won't Mr. Chiles. But my point is merely that they rounded every pup up into that schoolhouse because they fancied that everyone should think and talk the same free-thinkin' way they do with no regard to station, custom, propriety. And that is why they will win. Because they believe everyone should live and think just like them. And we shall lose because we don't care one way or another how they live. We just worry about ourselves.
Jack Bull Chiles Are you sayin', sir, that we fight for nothin'?
Mr. Evans Far from it, Mr. Chiles. You fight for everything that we ever had, as did my son. It's just that... we don't have it anymore.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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