The Vatican sends a priest to verify some miracles, performed by a woman who has been nominated for sainthood. During his investigation, the priest, who is experiencing a crisis of faith, re-discovers his own purpose in life.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 59 minutes
Production year1999
World premiere13 September 1999
Release date
13 September 1999
Russia
16+
13 September 1999
Canada
18 November 1999
Germany
23 January 2002
Greece
15 June 2001
Italy
13 September 1999
Kazakhstan
28 April 2000
Spain
13 September 1999
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$591,142
ProductionAmerican Zoetrope, Franchise Pictures, Haft Entertainment
Also known as
The Third Miracle, El tercer milagro, A harmadik csoda, Au coeur du miracle, Das dritte Wunder, Il terzo miracolo, Le troisième miracle, Mirakelmördaren, O Terceiro Milagre, Treće čudo, Trečiasis stebuklas, Trzeci cud, Verikyyneleet, Третото чудо, Третье чудо, 奇蹟の詩 サード・ミラクル
Film Reviews
Quotes
Frank ShoreYou were there, weren't you? What did you see? Did you see the miracIe?
WernerNo, it was an unwise miracIe. Unwise and capricious. To grant the wishes of a gypsy girI, to spare her famiIy when millions... when millions died! Caprice of God! I wouId say it to God if He were in this room. I wouId say it to Him!
Frank ShoreAnd He isn't in this room?
WernerDon't debate with me. We are not before that pompous ass Sarrazin.