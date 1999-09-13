Frank Shore You were there, weren't you? What did you see? Did you see the miracIe?

Werner No, it was an unwise miracIe. Unwise and capricious. To grant the wishes of a gypsy girI, to spare her famiIy when millions... when millions died! Caprice of God! I wouId say it to God if He were in this room. I wouId say it to Him!

Frank Shore And He isn't in this room?