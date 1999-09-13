Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Third Miracle
Poster of The Third Miracle
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Third Miracle

The Third Miracle

The Third Miracle 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The Vatican sends a priest to verify some miracles, performed by a woman who has been nominated for sainthood. During his investigation, the priest, who is experiencing a crisis of faith, re-discovers his own purpose in life.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 13 September 1999
Release date
13 September 1999 Russia 16+
13 September 1999 Canada
18 November 1999 Germany
23 January 2002 Greece
15 June 2001 Italy
13 September 1999 Kazakhstan
28 April 2000 Spain
13 September 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $591,142
Production American Zoetrope, Franchise Pictures, Haft Entertainment
Also known as
The Third Miracle, El tercer milagro, A harmadik csoda, Au coeur du miracle, Das dritte Wunder, Il terzo miracolo, Le troisième miracle, Mirakelmördaren, O Terceiro Milagre, Treće čudo, Trečiasis stebuklas, Trzeci cud, Verikyyneleet, Третото чудо, Третье чудо, 奇蹟の詩　サード・ミラクル
Director
Agnieszka Holland
Agnieszka Holland
Cast
Sofia Polanska
Pavol Simon
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Ivan Lukac
Michael Rispoli
Michael Rispoli
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Third Miracle
Touching Home 5.8
Touching Home (2008)
The Prime Gig 6.1
The Prime Gig (2000)
To Kill a Priest 6.2
To Kill a Priest (1988)
Maggie 6.6
Maggie (2015)
Once Fallen 4.8
Once Fallen (2010)
Anything Else 7.0
Anything Else (2003)
Joe Gould's Secret 6.6
Joe Gould's Secret (2000)
Titus 7.1
Titus (1999)
Snow Falling on Cedars 6.7
Snow Falling on Cedars (1999)
The Presidio 6.0
The Presidio (1988)
Kobieta samotna 7.1
Kobieta samotna (1981)
Provincial Actors 6.7
Provincial Actors (1979)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Frank Shore You were there, weren't you? What did you see? Did you see the miracIe?
Werner No, it was an unwise miracIe. Unwise and capricious. To grant the wishes of a gypsy girI, to spare her famiIy when millions... when millions died! Caprice of God! I wouId say it to God if He were in this room. I wouId say it to Him!
Frank Shore And He isn't in this room?
Werner Don't debate with me. We are not before that pompous ass Sarrazin.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more