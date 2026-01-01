Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Forgiveness
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Forgiveness

Forgiveness

Forgiveness 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 18 May 1992
Release date
18 May 1992 Russia 0+
Also known as
Proshchenie, Forgiveness, Прощение
Director
Nikolay Lyrchikov
Cast
Pavel Kulakov
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Viktor Konisevich
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Forgiveness
Farewell 7.5
Farewell (1982)
My zhili po sosedstvu 6.4
My zhili po sosedstvu (1982)
I Still Love, I Still Hope 7.2
I Still Love, I Still Hope (1984)
Fiktivnyy brak 4.8
Fiktivnyy brak (1992)
Informant 5.4
Informant (1988)
Perevod s angliyskogo 6.9
Perevod s angliyskogo (1972)
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka 4.9
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka (1990)
Starye dolgi 6.2
Starye dolgi (1980)
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet 7.2
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet (1977)
Who if not you? 5.9
Who if not you? (1974)
6.9
Irkutskaya istoriya (1973)
Do pervoy krovi 7.6
Do pervoy krovi (1989)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more