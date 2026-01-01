Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Forgiveness
Forgiveness
Forgiveness
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Drama
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
18 May 1992
Release date
18 May 1992
Russia
0+
Also known as
Proshchenie, Forgiveness, Прощение
Director
Nikolay Lyrchikov
Cast
Pavel Kulakov
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Viktor Konisevich
Mayya Bulgakova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Forgiveness
7.5
Farewell
(1982)
6.4
My zhili po sosedstvu
(1982)
7.2
I Still Love, I Still Hope
(1984)
4.8
Fiktivnyy brak
(1992)
5.4
Informant
(1988)
6.9
Perevod s angliyskogo
(1972)
4.9
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
(1990)
6.2
Starye dolgi
(1980)
7.2
Kadkina vsyakiy znayet
(1977)
5.9
Who if not you?
(1974)
6.9
Irkutskaya istoriya
(1973)
7.6
Do pervoy krovi
(1989)
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree