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Poster of Frankenhooker
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Frankenhooker
6.2

Frankenhooker

, 1990
Frankenhooker
USA / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Frankenhooker
6.2

Synopsis

A medical school dropout loses his fiancée in a tragic lawnmower incident and decides to bring her back to life. Unfortunately, he was only able to save her head, so he goes to the red light district in the city and lures prostitutes into a hotel room so he can collect body parts to reassemble her.

Cast

James Lorinz
Joanne Ritchie
Patty Mullen
J.J. Clark
C.K. Steefel
Louise Lasser
Director Frank Henenlotter
Writer Robert Martin, Frank Henenlotter
Composer Joe Renzetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 April 1990
Release date
28 February 1991 Australia
1 June 1990 Canada R
21 August 1991 France U
1 June 1990 Germany 16
1 June 1990 Romania 18
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $209,971
Production Levins-Henenlotter, Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment
Also known as
Frankenhooker, Frankenputa, Frankensteinka, Франкеншлюха, Dziewczyna z kawałków, Frankenguidun, Frankenhooker: La chica de sus sueños, Frankenputa: Vicios diabólicos, Frankenstein 90, Furankenfukkâ, Que Pedaço de Mulher, Vicios diabólicos, フランケンフッカー

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[Jeffrey talks to his mother for comfort]
Jeffreys Mother Oh, Jeffrey... I'm worried about you.
Jeffrey Franken Yeah - Well so am I, Ma. Something's happening to me that I just don't understand. I can't think straight anymore. It's like my reasoning is all, uh, twisted and distorted, you know? I seem to be disassociating myself from reality more and more each day. I'm anti-social. I'm becoming dangerously amoral. I - I've lost the ability to distinguish between right from wrong, good from bad. I'm scared, Ma. I mean, I feel like I'm - I'm plunging headfirst into some kind of black void of sheer and utter madness or something.
Jeffreys Mother You want a sandwich?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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