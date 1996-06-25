ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Centropolis Entertainment
Also known as
Independence Day, Día de la independencia, День независимости, A függetlenség napja, Dan neodvisnosti, Dan nezavisnosti, De dag dat we terugvechten, Den nezávislosti, Deň nezávislosti, Dia da Independência, Dia de la independencia, Dzień Niepodległości, Ha-Yom Ha-Shlishi, ID4, ID4星際終結者, Independence Day - Maailmojen sota, Independence day - världarnas krig, Independence Day : Le Jour de la riposte, Independence Day 3D, Iseseisvuspäev, Kurtuluş Günü, Le jour de l'indépendance, Mera anexartisias, Mustaqillik kuni, Müstəqillik günü, Neatkarības diena, Nepriklausomybės diena, Ngày Độc Lập, Rooz-e esteghlal, Ziua independentei, Ημέρα ανεξαρτησίας, Μέρα ανεξαρτησίας, Дан независности, День незалежності, Денят на независимостта, Тәуелсіздік күні, अंतिम युद्ध, インデペンデンス・デイ, 地球捍卫战, 天煞-地球反擊戰, 独立日
[the President briefs the pilots before the final attack]
President Thomas WhitmoreGood morning.
[PA doesn't work. Turns it on]
President Thomas WhitmoreGood morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world. And you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. "Mankind." That word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it's fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!
[crowd cheers]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.