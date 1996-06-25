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Poster of Independence Day
7.2
Independence Day - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Independence Day
7.2

Independence Day

, 1996
Independence Day
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Catastrophe / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Independence Day
7.2
Independence Day - trailer
Independence Day  trailer

Synopsis

The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind's best weapon is the will to survive.

Cast

Will Smith
Will Smith
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum
Robert Loggia
Robert Loggia
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Margaret Colin
Margaret Colin
Director Roland Emmerich
Writer Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich
Composer David Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 1996
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 25 June 1996
Release date
25 June 1996 Russia 12+
29 August 1996 Australia
15 August 1996 Brazil
2 July 1996 Canada
10 October 1996 Czechia
11 October 1996 Denmark
4 October 1996 Estonia
4 October 1996 Finland
2 October 1996 France
18 September 1996 Germany
9 August 1996 Great Britain
25 October 1996 Greece
24 October 1996 Hungary
9 August 1996 Ireland
27 September 1996 Italy
25 June 1996 Kazakhstan
4 July 2025 Latvia N12
18 July 1996 Mexico
3 October 1996 Netherlands
29 August 1996 New Zealand
11 October 1996 Portugal
4 October 1996 Romania
10 October 1996 Slovakia
27 July 1996 South Korea
13 September 1996 Spain
3 October 1996 Sweden
25 June 1996 USA
25 June 1996 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $817,400,891
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Centropolis Entertainment
Also known as
Independence Day, Día de la independencia, День независимости, A függetlenség napja, Dan neodvisnosti, Dan nezavisnosti, De dag dat we terugvechten, Den nezávislosti, Deň nezávislosti, Dia da Independência, Dia de la independencia, Dzień Niepodległości, Ha-Yom Ha-Shlishi, ID4, ID4星際終結者, Independence Day - Maailmojen sota, Independence day - världarnas krig, Independence Day : Le Jour de la riposte, Independence Day 3D, Iseseisvuspäev, Kurtuluş Günü, Le jour de l'indépendance, Mera anexartisias, Mustaqillik kuni, Müstəqillik günü, Neatkarības diena, Nepriklausomybės diena, Ngày Độc Lập, Rooz-e esteghlal, Ziua independentei, Ημέρα ανεξαρτησίας, Μέρα ανεξαρτησίας, Дан независности, День незалежності, Денят на независимостта, Тәуелсіздік күні, अंतिम युद्ध, インデペンデンス・デイ, 地球捍卫战, 天煞-地球反擊戰, 独立日

Film rating

7.2
Rate 44 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1468 In the Action genre  322 In the Sci-Fi genre  185 In the Catastrophe genre  4 In films of USA  895 In films of 1996  3

Film Trailers

All trailers
Independence Day - trailer
Independence Day Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[the President briefs the pilots before the final attack]
President Thomas Whitmore Good morning.
[PA doesn't work. Turns it on]
President Thomas Whitmore Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world. And you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. "Mankind." That word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it's fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!
[crowd cheers]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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