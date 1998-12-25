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Poster of Mighty Joe Young
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mighty Joe Young
6.4

Mighty Joe Young

, 1998
Mighty Joe Young
USA / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Mighty Joe Young
6.4

Synopsis

A legendary fifteen-foot tall mountain gorilla named Joe is taken to an animal sanctuary in California by a zoologist and a young woman whom he grew up with. A poacher from the past returns to seek vengeance on him.

Cast

Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Gregg O'Hara
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Jill Young
Regina King
Regina King
Cecily Banks
Peter Firth
Garth
Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews
Pindi
David Paymer
David Paymer
Harry Ruben
Robert Wisdom
Robert Wisdom
Kweli
Christian Clemenson
Geoffrey Blake
Lawrence Pressman
Dr. Baker
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Strasser
Linda Purl
Dr. Ruth Young
Director Ron Underwood
Writer Merian C. Cooper, Ruth Rose, Mark Rosenthal, Lawrence Konner
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 25 December 1998
Release date
25 December 1998 Russia 12+
25 December 1998 Australia PG
25 March 1999 Czechia U
30 June 1999 France
1 July 1999 Germany
26 March 1999 Great Britain
26 March 1999 Italy
25 December 1998 Kazakhstan
1 July 1999 Netherlands
7 May 1999 Turkey
25 December 1998 USA
25 December 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $90,000,000
Worldwide Gross $50,632,037
Production Walt Disney Pictures, RKO Pictures, The Jacobson Company
Also known as
Mighty Joe Young, Joe, Store Joe Young, Galiūnas Džo, Il grande Joe, Joe - El gran gorila, Joe - Jättegorillan, Joe, az óriásgorilla, Kaverini mahtava Joe, Koca bebek Joe, Le puissant Joe Young, Mein großer Freund Joe, Mi gran amigo Joe, Moćni Džo Jang, Moćni Joe Young, Mon ami Joe, O Grande Joe Young, O spanios Joe, Poderoso Joe, Võimas Joe Young, Wielki Joe, Ο σπάνιος Τζο, Могутній Джо Янґ, Могучий Джо Янг, Могъщият Джо Йънг, माइटी जो यंग, マイティ・ジョー, 巨猩喬揚, 无敌大猩猩, Mighty Joe, Joe: El gran gorila, 巨猩乔扬

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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