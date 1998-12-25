A legendary fifteen-foot tall mountain gorilla named Joe is taken to an animal sanctuary in California by a zoologist and a young woman whom he grew up with. A poacher from the past returns to seek vengeance on him.
ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, RKO Pictures, The Jacobson Company
Also known as
Mighty Joe Young, Joe, Store Joe Young, Galiūnas Džo, Il grande Joe, Joe - El gran gorila, Joe - Jättegorillan, Joe, az óriásgorilla, Kaverini mahtava Joe, Koca bebek Joe, Le puissant Joe Young, Mein großer Freund Joe, Mi gran amigo Joe, Moćni Džo Jang, Moćni Joe Young, Mon ami Joe, O Grande Joe Young, O spanios Joe, Poderoso Joe, Võimas Joe Young, Wielki Joe, Ο σπάνιος Τζο, Могутній Джо Янґ, Могучий Джо Янг, Могъщият Джо Йънг, माइटी जो यंग, マイティ・ジョー, 巨猩喬揚, 无敌大猩猩, Mighty Joe, Joe: El gran gorila, 巨猩乔扬
Film rating
6.4
Rate13 votes
5.7IMDb
Quotes
Cecily Banks[has just gotten word that Joe had arrived at the zoo]Okay, people! Elvis is in the building!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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