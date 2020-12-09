Idiot. Come on, the gag! A napkin over my mouth, tied tightly. Come on, gag me.

Juana Idiot. Come on, the gag! A napkin over my mouth, tied tightly. Come on, gag me.

[Juana is helping Pablo stage a home invasion and robbery]

[Juana is helping Pablo stage a home invasion and robbery]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.