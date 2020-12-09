Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Kika
6.4
Kika
, 1993
Kika
Spain, France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.4
Cast
Peter Coyote
Nicholas
Victoria Abril
Andrea Caracortada
Àlex Casanovas
Ramón
Verónica Forqué
Kika
Rossy de Palma
Juana
Santiago Lajusticia
Pablo
Anabel Alonso
Amparo
Bibiana Fernández
Susana
Jesús Bonilla
Policía
Karra Elejalde
Policía
Director
Pedro Almodóvar
Writer
Pedro Almodóvar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
29 October 1993
Release date
16 June 1994
Australia
R 18+
16 September 1994
Brazil
19 January 1994
France
17 March 1994
Germany
8 September 1994
Netherlands
30 May 1998
South Korea
29 October 1993
Spain
6 May 1994
USA
Worldwide Gross
$2,020,357
Production
El Deseo, CiBy 2000
Also known as
Kika, Кика, Kika - Un corpo in prestito, Kika: mujeres al ataque, Κίκα, キカ, 基卡, 愛慾情狂, 蕩女KIKA, 키카, (10) Kika
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 9 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
[Juana is helping Pablo stage a home invasion and robbery]
Juana
Idiot. Come on, the gag! A napkin over my mouth, tied tightly. Come on, gag me.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Kika
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
Comedy, Drama
1990, Spain
6.0
What Have I Done to Deserve This?
Drama, Comedy
1984, Spain
7.0
High Heels
Drama
1991, Spain / France
6.0
I'm So Excited!
Comedy
2013, Spain
5.0
Talk to Her
Drama
2002, Spain
7.0
The Flower of My Secret
Drama
1995, Spain / France
7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Drama, Comedy
1987, Spain
7.0
Law of Desire
Thriller, Drama, Comedy
1987, Spain
7.0
Volver
Comedy, Adventure
2006, Spain
7.0
Bad Education
Romantic, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2004, Spain
7.0
Live Flesh
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
1997, France / Spain
7.0
Me Too
Drama
2009, Spain
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree