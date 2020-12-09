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Poster of Kika
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Kika
6.4

Kika

, 1993
Kika
Spain, France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Kika
6.4

Cast

Peter Coyote
Peter Coyote
Nicholas
Victoria Abril
Victoria Abril
Andrea Caracortada
Àlex Casanovas
Ramón
Verónica Forqué
Kika
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma
Juana
Santiago Lajusticia
Pablo
Anabel Alonso
Anabel Alonso
Amparo
Bibiana Fernández
Susana
Jesús Bonilla
Policía
Karra Elejalde
Karra Elejalde
Policía
Director Pedro Almodóvar
Writer Pedro Almodóvar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 29 October 1993
Release date
16 June 1994 Australia R 18+
16 September 1994 Brazil
19 January 1994 France
17 March 1994 Germany
8 September 1994 Netherlands
30 May 1998 South Korea
29 October 1993 Spain
6 May 1994 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,020,357
Production El Deseo, CiBy 2000
Also known as
Kika, Кика, Kika - Un corpo in prestito, Kika: mujeres al ataque, Κίκα, キカ, 基卡, 愛慾情狂, 蕩女KIKA, 키카, (10) Kika

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2020

Quotes

[Juana is helping Pablo stage a home invasion and robbery]
Juana Idiot. Come on, the gag! A napkin over my mouth, tied tightly. Come on, gag me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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