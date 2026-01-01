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Poster of The Advocate
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Advocate
6.6

The Advocate

, 1993
The Hour of the Pig / The Advocate
Great Britain / Detective, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Advocate
6.6

Cast

Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Richard Courtois
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Albertus
Amina Annabi
Samira
Nicol Williamson
Seigneur Jehan d'Auferre
Michael Gough
Magistrate Boniface
Donald Pleasence
Pincheon
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Mathieu
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Jeannine Martin
Lysette Anthony
Filette d'Auferre
Sophie Dix
Maria
Director Leslie Megahey
Writer Leslie Megahey
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 25 September 1993
Release date
25 September 1993 Russia 18+
25 September 1993 France
21 January 1994 Great Britain
25 September 1993 Kazakhstan
24 August 1994 USA
25 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $602,329
Production BBC Film, CiBy 2000, British Screen Finance Ltd.
Also known as
The Hour of the Pig, A Hora do Porco, A disznó órája, Entre a Luz E as Trevas, Godzina świni, Kiaules valanda, L'avocat, L'heure du cochon, Pesthauch des Bösen, Pesthauch des Bösen - Die Stunde des Schweins, Sian hetki, The Advocate, Vreme svinje, Year of the Pig, Час свиньи, Часът на прасето

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Samira I love you, but I could not sing your songs. Marry the fine lady, have pretty children, shining and white. A part of you stays with me. A part of me goes with you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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