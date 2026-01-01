I love you, but I could not sing your songs. Marry the fine lady, have pretty children, shining and white. A part of you stays with me. A part of me goes with you.

Samira I love you, but I could not sing your songs. Marry the fine lady, have pretty children, shining and white. A part of you stays with me. A part of me goes with you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.