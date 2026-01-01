ProductionBBC Film, CiBy 2000, British Screen Finance Ltd.
Also known as
The Hour of the Pig, A Hora do Porco, A disznó órája, Entre a Luz E as Trevas, Godzina świni, Kiaules valanda, L'avocat, L'heure du cochon, Pesthauch des Bösen, Pesthauch des Bösen - Die Stunde des Schweins, Sian hetki, The Advocate, Vreme svinje, Year of the Pig, Час свиньи, Часът на прасето
Film rating
6.6
Rate12 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
SamiraI love you, but I could not sing your songs. Marry the fine lady, have pretty children, shining and white. A part of you stays with me. A part of me goes with you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.