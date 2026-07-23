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Poster of The Bohemian Life
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Bohemian Life
6.7

The Bohemian Life

, 1992
Boheemielamaa
France, Italy, Sweden, Finland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Bohemian Life
6.7

Cast

Evelyne Didi
Mimi
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Blancheron
Louis Malle
Louis Malle
Matti Pellonpää
Rodolfo
André Wilms
André Wilms
Marcel Marx
Kari Väänänen
Schaunard
Christine Murillo
Musette
Laika
Baudelaire
Carlos Salgado
Waiter
Alexis Nitzer
Henri Bernard
Sylvie Van den Elsen
Mrs. Bernard
Director Aki Kaurismäki
Writer Henri Murger, Aki Kaurismäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Sweden / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 18 February 1992
Release date
9 July 1993 Australia PG
2 September 1993 Czechia 12+
28 February 1992 Denmark
28 February 1992 Finland
18 March 1992 France TP
27 February 1992 Germany
27 November 1992 Hungary
16 July 1992 Italy T
18 July 1992 Japan G
6 March 1992 Netherlands
6 March 1992 Sweden Btl
8 December 2016 Taiwan 0+
29 July 1993 USA
Worldwide Gross $34,430
Production Sputnik, Pyramide Productions, Films A2
Also known as
La vie de bohème, The Bohemian Life, A Vida da Boêmia, A Vida de Boémia, Boemski život, Boemsko zivljenje, Boheemide elu, Boheemielämää, Bohem Hayatı, Bohémélet, Bohemeliv, Bohemernas liv, Bohemliv, Bohémsky život, Bohémský Život, Das Leben der Boheme, La vida bohemia, La vida de bohemia, La vie de boheme, Vita da bohème, Życie cyganerii, Η ζωή των μποέμ, Μποέμικη ζωή, Бохеми, Жизнь богемы, ラヴィ・ド・ボエーム, 波希米亞人生, 波希米亞生活, Bohemenes liv

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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