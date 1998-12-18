Playing by Heart, Leben und lieben in L.A., Capcanele seductiei, Corações Apaixonados, Corazones apasionados, Couples à la dérive, Dancing About Architecture, Entre Estranhos e Amantes, Gra w serca, If They Only Knew, Juegos del corazón, Jugando con el corazón, Kjærlighetens spill, Kuulates südant, La carte du coeur, Meiles klystkeliai, My Heart, My Love, Nekoliko lekcija o ljubavi, Rakkauden 6 oppituntia, Rakkauden kuusi oppituntia, Scherzi del cuore, Sex lektioner i kärlek, Sex lektioner om kärlek, Srcne igre, Szeress, ha tudsz!, Ακολουθώντας την καρδιά, Любовни приключения, Перипетії кохання, Превратности любви, マイ・ハート、マイ・ラブ, 随心所欲, 隨心所慾, Srdce ti napoví
PaulThe wonderful thing about falling in love is you learn everything about that person and so quickly. And if it's true love, then you start to see yourself through their eyes. And it brings out the best in you. It's almost as if you're falling in love with yourself.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.