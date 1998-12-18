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Poster of Playing by Heart
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Playing by Heart
6.9

Playing by Heart

, 1998
Playing by Heart
Great Britain, USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Playing by Heart
6.9

Synopsis

Eleven articulate people work through affairs of the heart in L.A.

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Joan
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Hugh
April Grace
April Grace
Valery
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Allison
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Paul
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
Meredith
Christian Mills
Phillip
Kellie Waymire
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Roger
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Mildred
Jay Mohr
Jay Mohr
Tim Halligan
Director Willard Carroll
Writer Willard Carroll
Composer John Barry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1998
Online premiere 11 May 2000
World premiere 18 December 1998
Release date
18 December 1998 Russia 16+
23 April 1999 Italy
18 December 1998 Kazakhstan
22 January 1999 USA
18 December 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,970,078
Production Hyperion Pictures, Intermedia, Miramax
Also known as
Playing by Heart, Leben und lieben in L.A., Capcanele seductiei, Corações Apaixonados, Corazones apasionados, Couples à la dérive, Dancing About Architecture, Entre Estranhos e Amantes, Gra w serca, If They Only Knew, Juegos del corazón, Jugando con el corazón, Kjærlighetens spill, Kuulates südant, La carte du coeur, Meiles klystkeliai, My Heart, My Love, Nekoliko lekcija o ljubavi, Rakkauden 6 oppituntia, Rakkauden kuusi oppituntia, Scherzi del cuore, Sex lektioner i kärlek, Sex lektioner om kärlek, Srcne igre, Szeress, ha tudsz!, Ακολουθώντας την καρδιά, Любовни приключения, Перипетії кохання, Превратности любви, マイ・ハート、マイ・ラブ, 随心所欲, 隨心所慾, Srdce ti napoví

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Paul The wonderful thing about falling in love is you learn everything about that person and so quickly. And if it's true love, then you start to see yourself through their eyes. And it brings out the best in you. It's almost as if you're falling in love with yourself.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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