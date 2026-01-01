Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Supercop 2
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Supercop 2
7.0

Supercop 2

, 1993
Chao ji ji hua
Hong Kong / Thriller, Comedy, Action / 18+
Poster of Supercop 2
7.0

Cast

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Inspector Chan
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Jessica Yang
Emil Chau
Emil Chau
Martin Lee
Athena Chu
Annie Lee
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang
David Chang
Louis Fan
Alan Wong
Bill Tung
Bill Tung
Uncle Bill
Eric Tsang
Eric Tsang
Robber in Drag
Dick Wei
Ah Shuen
Bowie Lam
George
Director Stanley Tong
Writer Stanley Tong, Sandy Shaw, Tang Han Mok, Sui Lai Kang
Composer Michael Wandmacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 21 October 1993
Release date
31 March 2000 Denmark
21 October 1993 Hong Kong
14 April 1995 Japan
24 December 1993 South Korea 15
16 August 1996 USA
MPAA R
Production Golden Harvest Company, Golden Way Films Ltd., Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Chiu kup gai wak, Supercop 2, Project S, Once a Cop, 超級計劃, Chao ji ji hua, Mega Cop, Once a Cop, La Vengadora, Police Story 3, Parte 2: Policial Acima de Tudo, Police Story 3: Supercop 2, Policial Acima de Tudo, Policyjna opowieść 4: Projekt S, Project S: Police Story 4, Projecto S, Projekt S, Supercop, Volt egyszer egy zsaru, Супер полицейский 2, プロジェクトS, 超級警察2 超級計劃

Film rating

7.0
Rate 16 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Supercop 2

Supercop
Supercop Thriller, Action, Comedy
1992, Hong Kong
7.0
Police Story 2
Police Story 2 Action, Thriller, Comedy
1988, Hong Kong
7.0
Police Story
Police Story Action, Thriller, Comedy
1985, Hong Kong
7.0
First Strike
First Strike Drama, Adventure, Action, Comedy, Thriller
1996, Hong Kong / USA
6.0
New Police Story
New Police Story Action
2004, China
7.0
Armour of God II: Operation Condor
Armour of God II: Operation Condor Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Action
1991, Hong Kong
7.0
Project A Part II
Project A Part II Comedy, Action
1987, Hong Kong
7.0
Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars Comedy, Action
1985, Hong Kong
6.0
Project A
Project A Action, Comedy
1983, Hong Kong
7.0
Crime Story
Crime Story Action, Drama
1993, Hong Kong
6.0
Island of Fire
Island of Fire Drama, Action
1990, Taiwan
6.0
The Protector
The Protector Drama, Action
1985, USA / Hong Kong
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more