Blake You're talking about what? You're talking about... bitching about that sale you shot, some son-of-a-bitch who don't wanna buy land, some broad you're trying to screw, so forth. Let's talk about something important. They all here?

Williamson All but one. Ricky Roma.

Blake I'm going anyway. Let's talk about something important.

[to Levene]

Blake Put that coffee down! Coffee's for closers only. You think I'm fucking with you? I am not fucking with you! I'm here from downtown. I'm here from Mitch and Murray. And I'm here on a mission of mercy. Your name's Levine? You call yourself a salesman, you son of a bitch?

Dave Moss I don't gotta sit here and listen to this shit.

Blake You certainly don't, pal, 'cause the good news is... you're fired. The bad news is... you've got, all of you've got just one week to regain your jobs starting with tonight. Starting with tonight's sit. Oh? Have I got your attention now? Good. 'Cause we're adding a little something to this month's sales contest. As you all know, first prize is a Cadillac El Dorado. Anyone wanna see second prize? Second prize is a set of steak knives. Third prize is you're fired. Get the picture? You laughing now? You got leads. Mitch and Murray paid good money to get their names to sell them. You can't close the leads you're given, then you can't close shit! You ARE shit! Hit the bricks, pal, and beat it 'cause you are going OUT!

Shelley Levene The leads are weak.

Blake The leads are weak? The fucking leads are weak? You're weak! I've been in this business 15 years...

Dave Moss What's your name?

Blake Fuck you! That's my name! You know why, mister? You drove a Hyundai to get here. I drove an $80,000 red BMW that's parked right outside. THAT'S my name! And your name is you're wanting. You can't play in the man's game, you can't close them... then go home and tell your wife your troubles. Because only one thing counts in this life: Get them to sign on the line which is dotted. You hear me, you fucking faggots? A-B-C. A... Always, B... Be, C... Closing. Always be closing. ALWAYS BE CLOSING! A-I-D-A. Attention, Interest, Decision, Action. Attention: Do I have your attention? Interest: Are you interested? I know you are, 'cause it's fuck or walk. You close or you hit the bricks. Decision: Have you made your decision for Christ? And Action. A-I-D-A. Get out there! You've got the prospects coming in. You think they came in here to get out of the rain? A guy don't walk on the lot lest he wants to buy. They're sitting out there waiting to give you their money. Are you gonna take it? Are you man enough to take it? What's the problem, pal? You... Moss.

Dave Moss You're such a hero, you're so rich, how come you're coming down here wasting your time with such a bunch of bums?

Blake [points to his gold wristwatch] You see this watch? You see this watch I'm wearing?

Dave Moss Yeah.

Blake This watch costs more than your car. I made $970,000 in sales commissions last year. How much you make? You see, pal, that's who I am, and you're nothing. You're a nice guy? I don't give a shit. Good father? Fuck you! Go home and play with your kids. You wanna work here? Close! You think I'm too hard on you? You think this is abuse? You think this is abuse, you cocksucker? If you can't take this, how can you take the abuse you get on a sit? You don't like it, leave. I can go out there tonight with the leads and materials you've got and make myself $15,000. Tonight! In two hours! Can you? Can YOU? Go and do likewise. A-I-D-A. Get mad you son of a bitches! Get mad! You want to know what it takes to sell real estate? It takes BRASS BALLS to sell real estate! Go and do likewise, gents. The money's out there. You pick it up, it's yours. You don't, I got no sympathy for you. You wanna go out on those sits tonight and close. CLOSE! It's yours. If not, you're gonna be shining my shoes. And you know what you'll be saying - a bunch of losers sittin' around in a bar? 'Oh yeah. I used to be a salesman. It's a tough racket.' These are the new leads. These are the Glengarry leads. And to you they're gold, and you don't get them. Why? Because to give them to you is just throwing them away. They're for closers. I'd wish you all good luck, but you wouldn't know what to do with it if you got it.