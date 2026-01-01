Menu
Poster of Bezumnaya Lori
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bezumnaya Lori

Bezumnaya Lori

Bezumnaya Lori 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 June 1991
Release date
1 June 1991 Russia 0+
Production Globus, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Bezumnaya Lori, Безумная Лори
Director
Leonid Nechaev
Cast
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Viktor Plyut
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
