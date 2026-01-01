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Poster of Revenge
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Revenge
7.2

Revenge

, 1990
Mest
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Revenge
7.2

Synopsis

Enraged, a teacher murders a young female pupil. Over the years, another boy is bred for one sole purpose: to avenge his sister’s death.

Cast

Aleksandr Pan
Sungu Tsai - poet
Valentina Tyo
wife of Yan Ge
Kasym Zhakibayev
Sungu Tsai's father
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Elza - romanian
Oleg Li
old monk
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Tall dumb guy
Zinaida Em
mother of Sungu
Maksim Munzuk
old Yan Ge - who killed the girl
Yerik Zholzhaksynov
Yerik Zholzhaksynov
young King
Nikolai Tacheyev
young Yan Ge - teacher who killed the girl
Director Yermek Shinarbayev
Writer Anatoli Kim
Composer Vladislav Shut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 January 1989
Production Kazakhfilm, Alem
Also known as
Mest, Revenge, Месть, De rietfluit, İntikam, La Flûte de roseau, The Red Flute, Zemsta, Η εκδίκηση, 复仇, 红色长笛

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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