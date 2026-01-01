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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Revenge
7.2
Revenge
, 1990
Mest
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
Enraged, a teacher murders a young female pupil. Over the years, another boy is bred for one sole purpose: to avenge his sister’s death.
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Cast
Aleksandr Pan
Sungu Tsai - poet
Valentina Tyo
wife of Yan Ge
Kasym Zhakibayev
Sungu Tsai's father
Lyubov Germanova
Elza - romanian
Oleg Li
old monk
Juozas Budraitis
Tall dumb guy
Zinaida Em
mother of Sungu
Maksim Munzuk
old Yan Ge - who killed the girl
Yerik Zholzhaksynov
young King
Nikolai Tacheyev
young Yan Ge - teacher who killed the girl
Director
Yermek Shinarbayev
Writer
Anatoli Kim
Composer
Vladislav Shut
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
1 January 1989
Production
Kazakhfilm, Alem
Also known as
Mest, Revenge, Месть, De rietfluit, İntikam, La Flûte de roseau, The Red Flute, Zemsta, Η εκδίκηση, 复仇, 红色长笛
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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