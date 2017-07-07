Menu
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me 18+
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me - trailer with russian subtitles
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me  trailer with russian subtitles
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 7 July 2017
World premiere 16 May 1992
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia Vereteno 18+
3 December 1992 Argentina +16
9 December 1993 Australia
14 May 1993 Brazil
7 April 1994 Czechia 18+
9 October 1992 Denmark
30 October 1992 Finland
3 June 1992 France
20 August 1992 Germany
20 November 1992 Great Britain
12 March 1993 Hungary
20 October 1992 Iceland
20 November 1992 Ireland
5 February 1993 Italy
19 May 2017 Kazakhstan
24 December 1992 Netherlands
26 November 1992 Norway
31 December 1992 Poland
13 November 1992 Portugal
25 March 1995 South Korea
3 July 1992 Sweden
7 May 1993 Turkey
28 August 1992 USA
19 May 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,237,427
Production New Line Cinema, CiBy 2000, Lynch/Frost Productions
Also known as
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Twin Peaks: Fuego camina conmigo, Fuoco cammina con me, İkiz Tepeler: Ateş Benimle Yürür, İkiz Tepeler: Ateşte Benimle Yürü, Miasteczko Twin Peaks. Ogniu krocz za mną, O ypoptos kosmos tou Twin Peaks, Tsuin Pîkusu - Rôra Pâmâ saigo no 7 kakan, Tvin Pyksas: ugnie, sek paskui mane, Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks - Der Film, Twin Peaks - Der Film: Die letzten 7 Tage im Leben der Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks - eld vandra med mig, Twin Peaks - Fire Walk with Me, Twin Peaks - Laura Palmers sidste dage, Twin Peaks - Ogenj hodi z menoj, Twin Peaks - tuli kulje kanssani, Twin Peaks - Ultimele 7 zile din viata Laurei Palmer, Twin Peaks : Les 7 derniers jours de Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks (El diario de Laura Palmer), Twin Peaks: Els últims dies de Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Teresa Banks and the Last Seven Days of Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks: Ogniu krocz ze mną, Twin Peaks: Ohni se mnou pojď, Twin Peaks: Os Últimos Dias de Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks: Os Últimos Sete Dias de Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks: The Last Seven Days of Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks: tuli, kõnni minuga, Twin Peaks: Tűz, jöjj velem!, Twin Peaks: Vatro, hodaj sa mnom, Ο ύποπτος κόσμος του Twin Peaks, Твин Пикс: Ватро, ходај са мном, Твин Пикс: Сквозь огонь, Твін Пікс: Вогню, іди зі мною, Туин Пийкс, Туин Пийкс: Огън, следвай ме, ツイン・ピークス　ローラ・パーマー最期の7日間, 双峰：与火同行, 迷離劫: 與火同行, 雙峰：與火同行
Director
David Lynch
David Lynch
Cast
Sheryl Lee
Sheryl Lee
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Mädchen Amick
Mädchen Amick
Dana Ashbrook
Dana Ashbrook
Phoebe Augustine
6.9
7.3 IMDb
Goofs

The cabin sequence at the film's end is markedly different from its depiction in the series. In the film the cabin has no red drapes, there is no phonograph left playing, and the cabin's exterior does not even appear to be the same. Also omitted from the narrative of this sequence are: - Leo's bloodstained shirt. - Waldo never leaves the cage and does not draw blood. - The broken One Eyed Jack's casino chip and the line "Bite the big one, baby."

Quotes
Donna Hayward Do you think that if you were falling in space... that you would slow down after a while, or go faster and faster?
Laura Palmer Faster and faster. And for a long time you wouldn't feel anything. And then you'd burst into fire. Forever... And the angel's wouldn't help you. Because they've all gone away.
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me - trailer with russian subtitles
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Trailer with russian subtitles
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me - trailer in russian. перевыпуск
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Trailer in russian. перевыпуск
