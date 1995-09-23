Menu
Kokaku kidotai 16+
Synopsis

A cyborg policewoman and her partner hunt a mysterious and powerful hacker called the Puppet Master.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1995
Online premiere 23 November 2006
World premiere 23 September 1995
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Иноекино 16+
19 July 1996 Brazil
10 May 2025 China
29 January 1997 France
8 December 1995 Great Britain
8 December 1995 Ireland 15A
18 November 1995 Japan
24 May 1996 Netherlands
12 April 2002 South Korea
29 November 2002 Spain
29 March 1996 USA
Budget 330,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $1,155,520
Production Kodansha, Bandai Visual Company, Manga Entertainment
Also known as
Kôkaku Kidôtai, Ghost in the Shell, Armored Riot Police, Aaveääni, Duch w pancerzu, Duh u oklopu, Duh v skoljki, Ghost in the Shell - aaveääni, GHOST IN THE SHELL / 攻殻機動隊, Ghost in the Shell: Cidade Assombrada, Ghost in the Shell: La animación original, Ghost in the Shell: Vigilante del futuro, Gonggakgidongdae, Hing anumas, Kabuktaki hayalet, Mobile Armored Riot Police: Ghost in the Shell, O Fantasma do Futuro, Páncélba zárt szellem, Rouh dar ghafas, Shabah fi al-haikal, Shell Mobile Force, Szellem a kagylóban, Το φάντασμα στο κέλυφος, Дух в машината, Дух в оболонці, Дух у оклопу, Привид у броні, Привид у латах, Призрак в доспехах, शैल में भूत, 攻壳机动队, 攻壳机动队1995, 攻殻機動隊, 攻殼機動隊
Director
Mamoru Oshii
Cast
Atsuko Tanaka
Akio Otsuka
Akio Otsuka
Kōichi Yamadera
Kōichi Yamadera
Tamio Oki
Tesshô Genda
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

8.2
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
Илья Дуплин 29 August 2025, 11:54
Фильм понравился, сюжет тоже.
