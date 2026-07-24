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Poster of Atlantis
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Atlantis
7.1

Atlantis

, 1991
Atlantis
France, Italy / Documentary, Musical / 18+
Poster of Atlantis
7.1

Synopsis

Atmospheric soundtrack follows this compilation of nature footage that focuses on the Atlantic ocean and various life forms that live, mate and die in it.
Director Luc Besson
Composer Éric Serra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 21 August 1991
Release date
15 October 1998 Czechia
21 August 1991 France
6 August 2009 Germany
3 October 1992 Japan
30 July 2014 South Korea All
1 November 1992 USA
Production Gaumont, Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica, Les Films du Loup
Also known as
Atlantis, Atlantis - Le creature del mare, Atlantis - Um Mundo Além das Palavras, Atlantis: A World Beyond Words, Atlantisz, Ατλαντίς, Атлантида, Атлантис, 亚特兰蒂斯, 亞特蘭提斯

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Listen to the
soundtrack Atlantis
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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