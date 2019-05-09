A businessman is reunited with the four lost souls who were his guardian angels during childhood, all with a particular purpose to joining the afterlife.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year1993
Online premiere9 May 2019
World premiere13 August 1993
Release date
13 August 1993
Russia
16+
11 November 1993
Germany
9 September 1993
Great Britain
13 August 1993
Kazakhstan
13 August 1993
USA
13 August 1993
Ukraine
MPAAPG-13
Budget$25,000,000
Worldwide Gross$16,589,540
ProductionUniversal Pictures, Alphaville Films, Stampede Entertainment
Also known as
Heart and Souls, El cielo los espera, 4 fantasmi per un sogno, 4 himmlische Freunde, Almas e um Desejo, Corazones y almas, Drôles de fantômes, El amor es eterno, El cielo los esperaba, Heart and Souls - En andra chans, La dernière chance, Lelkük rajta, Morrendo e Aprendendo, Serce i dusze, Širdis ir sielos, Srce i duse, Sydän ja sielut, Vier himmlische Freunde, Καρδιά και ψυχές, Сердце и души, Серце та душі, Сърце и души, 天堂過客, 愛が微笑む時
Film Reviews
Quotes
Harrison WinslowWho came up with this ridiculous concept anyway? Resolve your entire life in one bold stroke? What if I fail? And I will. I'll fail. I'm telling you. I always fail. Then my whole life will be a complete failure.
Thomas ReillyNo offense, Harrison. But you died a failure because you never tried.