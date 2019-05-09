Menu
Poster of Heart and Souls
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Heart and Souls

Heart and Souls

Heart and Souls 18+
Synopsis

A businessman is reunited with the four lost souls who were his guardian angels during childhood, all with a particular purpose to joining the afterlife.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 9 May 2019
World premiere 13 August 1993
Release date
13 August 1993 Russia 16+
11 November 1993 Germany
9 September 1993 Great Britain
13 August 1993 Kazakhstan
13 August 1993 USA
13 August 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,589,540
Production Universal Pictures, Alphaville Films, Stampede Entertainment
Also known as
Heart and Souls, El cielo los espera, 4 fantasmi per un sogno, 4 himmlische Freunde, Almas e um Desejo, Corazones y almas, Drôles de fantômes, El amor es eterno, El cielo los esperaba, Heart and Souls - En andra chans, La dernière chance, Lelkük rajta, Morrendo e Aprendendo, Serce i dusze, Širdis ir sielos, Srce i duse, Sydän ja sielut, Vier himmlische Freunde, Καρδιά και ψυχές, Сердце и души, Серце та душі, Сърце и души, 天堂過客, 愛が微笑む時
Director
Ron Underwood
Cast
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Charles Grodin
Charles Grodin
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Harrison Winslow Who came up with this ridiculous concept anyway? Resolve your entire life in one bold stroke? What if I fail? And I will. I'll fail. I'm telling you. I always fail. Then my whole life will be a complete failure.
Thomas Reilly No offense, Harrison. But you died a failure because you never tried.
