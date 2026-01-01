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Poster of Raspyatyye
Kinoafisha Films Raspyatyye

Raspyatyye

, 1990
Raspyatyye
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Raspyatyye

Cast

Larisa Danilina
Roman Porsiya
Vyacheslav Malyh
Yury Alekseyev
Alekseĭ Shemes
Gurminj Zavkibekov
Director Vladimir Ufimtsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 February 1991
Release date
1 February 1991 USSR
Also known as
Raspyatyye, Распятые

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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