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Raspyatyye
Raspyatyye
, 1990
Raspyatyye
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Larisa Danilina
Roman Porsiya
Vyacheslav Malyh
Yury Alekseyev
Alekseĭ Shemes
Gurminj Zavkibekov
Director
Vladimir Ufimtsev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
1 February 1991
Release date
1 February 1991
USSR
Also known as
Raspyatyye, Распятые
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Film rating
0.0
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