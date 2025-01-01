Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
2003 Films
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
2031
2029
2028
2027
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1990-1999
1980-1989
1970-1979
1960-1969
1950-1959
1900-1949
1,
1,99 - Um Supermercado Que Vende Palavras
10
101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure
11
11:14
18
18 ans après
2
2 Fast 2 Furious
21
21 Grams
7
7 Years of Marriage
8:
8:17 p.m. Darling Street
A
A Carol Christmas
A Guy Thing
A Man Apart
A Tale of Two Sisters
A Touch of Spice
A Very Wompkee Christmas
A po utru oni prosnulis
AB
Absolon
AG
Against the Ropes
Agent Cody Banks
AL
Alex & Emma
AM
American Reel
American Splendor
American Wedding
AN
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
And in the Morning They Woke Up
Anger Management
Antikiller 2: Antiterror
Anything Else
AP
Apetta Giulia e la signora Vita, L'
AS
Asonot Shel Nina, Ha-
AT
Atlantis: Milo's Return
BA
Babuschka
Bad Boys II
Bad Santa
Balnoye platye
Barbie of Swan Lake
Basic
Battle Royale II: Requiem
BE
Between Life and Death
Beyond Borders
BI
Bienvenue chez les Rozes
Big Fish
BL
Bless the Woman
Blizzard
BO
Boat Trip
Bon Voyage
Bonjour Monsieur Shlomi
Bored in Brno
BR
Bright Young Things
Bringing Down the House
Brother Bear
Bruce Almighty
BU
Bugs!
Bulletproof Monk
Bulvarnyy pereplyot
Bumer
CA
Café Lumière
Calendar Girls
Camp
Carmen
Carmen
Carolina
Carro, El
CE
Cell Phone
CH
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheaper by the Dozen
Chouchou
CI
Cid: La leyenda, El
CO
Coeur des hommes, Le
Coffee and Cigarettes
Cold Creek Manor
Cold Mountain
Confidence
CR
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crime Spree
DA
Daddy Day Care
Dancing in the Dust
Dangle
Daredevil
Darkness Falls
Daybreak
Dazhe ne dumay!
DE
Dead End
Dead in the Water
Deliver Us from Eva
Den radio
Des épaules solides
Devochka Lusya i dedushka Krylov
DI
Die, Mommie, Die!
DO
Dogville
Dono, Il
Dot the i
Down with Love
DR
Dracula II: Ascension
Dreamcatcher
DU
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Duplex
EI
Ein Traum von Afrika
Ein Vater für Klette
EL
Elephant
Elf
Elysium
EN
Enfants de la pluie, Les
EV
Evil
FA
Facing Windows
Falling Angels
Fallo!
Fame Chimica
Fanfan la Tulipe
Far Side of the Moon
Father and Son
FE
Fear X
Fear and Trembling
Feyerverk
FI
Filme de Amor
Final Destination 2
Finding Nemo
FO
Foolproof
FR
Freaky Friday
Freddy vs. Jason
Frescos
From Justin to Kelly
GA
Games of Love and Chance
GE
Gefängnisbilder
George of the Jungle 2
GH
Ghosts of the Abyss
GI
Gigli
Girl with a Pearl Earring
GO
God Is Brazilian
Gods and Generals
Good Boy!
Good Bye Lenin!
Good Morning, Night
Gothika
GR
Grimm
HA
Happiness Costs Nothing
Happy End
Hard Ground
Harvie Krumpet
HE
Head of State
HO
Holes
Hollywood Homicide
Honey
Honey Baby
Hope Springs
House of 1000 Corpses
House of Sand and Fog
House of the Dead
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
HU
Hulk
Hush!
I
I Am David
I Capture the Castle
I'
I'll Be There
I'm Not Scared
I,
I, Cesar
ID
Identity
IM
Imagining Argentina
IN
In the Cut
Incantato
Inescapable
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inspector Gadget 2
Intermission
Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem
Interview
Intimne linn
Intolerable Cruelty
IT
It Runs in the Family
It's All About Love
It's Easier for a Camel...
J'
J'ai Toujours Voulue Etre une Sainte
JA
Janis and John
Japanese Story
JE
Jeepers Creepers 2
JI
Jigureul jikyeora!
JO
Johnny English
Journey to Jerusalem
JU
Ju-On: The Grudge
Ju-On: The Grudge 2
Just Married
KA
Kaena: The Prophecy
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kangaroo Jack
Kaptein Sabeltann
Karlik Nos
KI
Kid's Story
Kiddo The Super Truck
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kiss of Life
Kitchen Stories
KL
Klyuch ot spalni
KO
Kolkhoz Entertainment
LA
La légende de Parva
Laisse tes mains sur mes hanches
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life
Last Life in the Universe
Laughter and Punishment
LE
Le Divorce
Le pacte du silence
Learning to Lie
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
Les Côtelettes
LI
Liberated Zone
Like Asura
Little Lili
Live Forever
LO
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Lost in Translation
Love Me If You Dare
Love Object
LU
Luther
MX
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate
MA
Ma femme s'appelle Maurice
Magnitnye buri
Mail Order Bride
Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose?
Malibu's Most Wanted
Mama
Marci X
Martin Kušej: La Clemenza di Tito
Masked and Anonymous
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Matchstick Men
Mauvais Esprit
ME
Medurat Hashevet
Memories of Murder
MI
Michel Vaillant
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mindhunters
Misa mi
Misadventures in 3D
MO
Mona Lisa Smile
Monster
Monte Walsh
MU
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
MY
My Boss's Daughter
My Life Without Me
Mystery Woman
Mystic River
MÁ
Más de mil cámaras velan por tu seguridad
NA
Nathalie...
National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
National Security
Natural City
NE
Ned Kelly
Nelson Freire
NO
Nobody Knows Anything!
Noi the Albino
Not for, or Against (Quite the Contrary)
Not on the Lips
OD
Odisseya 1989
Odya
OL
Old School
Old Women
Oldboy
ON
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
One Hand Can't Clap
One Last Dance
One Missed Call
Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior
OP
Open Range
Open Water
OS
Osama
Osobennosti natsionalnoy politiki
OT
Otec
OU
Out of Time
OW
Owl
PA
Party Monster
Paycheck
Payoff
PE
Peter Pan
PI
Pieces of April
Piglet's Big Movie
Pinezhskiy Pushkin
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
PO
Pokhititeli knig
Pokémon: Jirachi—Wish Maker
Pollyanna
Polynnaya skazka v tri blina dlinoy
Poor Poor Paul
PR
Pravda o shchelpakh
Princess Slutskaya
Prison for Godfather
Prophetie des grenouilles, La
Proshchanie v iyune
PS
Psycho Santa
PU
Purple Butterfly
QU
Quiet Story
RA
Radio
Radosti i pechali malenkogo lorda
RE
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
Reconstruction
Red Serpent
Remember Me, My Love
Reyes magos, Los
RO
Roads to Koktebel
Roar: Lions of the Kalahari
RU
Runaway Jury
S.
S.W.A.T.
SA
Samaritan Girl
Saraband
SC
Scary Movie 3
School of Rock
Schultze Gets the Blues
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Monster of Mexico
Scorched
SE
Seabiscuit
Seawards Journey
Secondhand Lions
Seducing Doctor Lewis
Sel'
Sexo con Amor
Sexual Dependency
SH
Shade
Shanghai Knights
Shara
Shattered Glass
SI
Sibirochka
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Since Otar Left
SN
Sny Petrova-Vodkina
SO
So Normal
Sof Ha'Olam Smola
Something's Gotta Give
SP
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
ST
Stitch! The Movie
Strawberries in the Supermarket
Strayed
Stuck on You
SU
Suite Habana
SW
Swimming Pool
Swimming Upstream
SY
Sylvia
Syshchik s plokhim kharakterom
TA
Tais-toi !
Tayna Zaborskogo omuta
TE
Tears of the Sun
Tempo
Teoriya zapoya
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
TH
That Day
The Animatrix
The Barbarian Invasions
The Car Keys
The Cat in the Hat
The Cheetah Girls
The Company
The Cooler
The Core
The Dreamers
The End of a Mystery
The Five Obstructions
The Flower of Evil
The Flying Classroom
The Fog of War
The Forced March
The Foreigner
The Forest for the Trees
The Green Butchers
The Gun, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Haunted Mansion
The Hermitage Dwellers
The History of Spring Draft
The Human Stain
The Hunted
The I Inside
The In-Laws
The Italian Job
The Jungle Book 2
The Last Samurai
The Last Train
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Life of David Gale
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Man Who Copied
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Medallion
The Miracle of Bern
The Missing
The Mother
The Order
The Phenomenon Bruno Gröning: On the Tracks of the 'Miracle Healer'
The Princess And The Pea
The Principles of Lust
The Recruit
The Red Knight
The Return
The Room
The Rundown
The Saddest Music in the World
The Shape of Things
The Singing Detective
The Statement
The Station Agent
The Stroll
The Suit
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish
The Twins Effect
The United States of Leland
The Young Black Stallion
The Young Visiters
The followers
Thirteen
TI
Timeline
Tiptoes
Tiresia
TO
To Kill a King
Tokyo Godfathers
Touching the Void
TR
Travellers and Magicians
Trio
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
TU
Tube
TW
Twentynine Palms
UL
Ulica Malevicha
UN
Under the Tuscan Sun
Underworld
V
V sozvezdii byka
VE
Veronica Guerin
Veselyy god Mayakovskogo
VI
View from the Top
VO
Vodka Lemon
Voices of a Distant Star
WA
War at a Distance
Warrior Queen
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
Warsaw
Wasp
Watashi-no grandpa
WH
What a Girl Wants
Whatever We Do
Whatever You Say
Wheel of Time
White Gold
Who Killed Bambi?
WI
Wild Soccer Bunch
Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
Winter Days
With Love, Lilly
WO
Wonderland
WR
Wrong Turn
X-
X-Men 2
YO
You I Love
Young Adam
Young Gods
ZA
Zatōichi
ZE
Zelary
СО
Собчак. Горе от ума
ЦИ
Цикута
№1
№13
2031
2029
2028
2027
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1990-1999
1980-1989
1970-1979
1960-1969
1950-1959
1900-1949
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree