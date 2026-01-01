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Poster of Love at Large
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Love at Large
5.7

Love at Large

, 1990
Love at Large
USA / Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Love at Large
5.7

Synopsis

Vampish miss Dolan hires hardboiled P.I. Harry Dobbs to tail her shady boyfriend. Harry realizes that the man leads a double life but then his client disappears. Harry teams up with his own tail, P.I. Stella Wynkowski, to clear things up.

Cast

Tom Berenger
Tom Berenger
Harry Dobbs
Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins
Stella Wynkowski
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Miss Dolan
Kate Capshaw
Mrs. Ellen McGraw
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Mrs. King
Ted Levine
Ted Levine
James McGraw
Ann Magnuson
Doris
Kevin J. O'Connor
Kevin J. O'Connor
Art the Farmhand
Ruby Dee
Corrine Dart
Barry Miller
Marty
Director Alan Rudolph
Writer Alan Rudolph
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 27 January 1990
Release date
27 January 1990 Russia 16+
27 January 1990 Kazakhstan
9 March 1990 USA
27 January 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,436,308
Production David Blocker Productions
Also known as
Love at Large, Afaceri încurcate, Ahava B'Ma'akav, Amor perseguido, Armadilhas do Amor, Az élvhajhász, Complicações Amorosas, Die Liebe eines Detektivs, Kataziteitai o erotas, L'amour poursuite, Ljubav na slobodi, Miłość detektywa, Podwójne śledztwo, Rakkaus harhateillä, Sorpresas de amor, Un amore passeggero, Vem skuggar vem?, Καταζητείται ο έρωτας, Любов докрай, Любовь крупным планом, Усе про кохання, トム・ベレンジャーの探偵より愛をこめて

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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