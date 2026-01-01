Vampish miss Dolan hires hardboiled P.I. Harry Dobbs to tail her shady boyfriend. Harry realizes that the man leads a double life but then his client disappears. Harry teams up with his own tail, P.I. Stella Wynkowski, to clear things up.
Love at Large, Afaceri încurcate, Ahava B'Ma'akav, Amor perseguido, Armadilhas do Amor, Az élvhajhász, Complicações Amorosas, Die Liebe eines Detektivs, Kataziteitai o erotas, L'amour poursuite, Ljubav na slobodi, Miłość detektywa, Podwójne śledztwo, Rakkaus harhateillä, Sorpresas de amor, Un amore passeggero, Vem skuggar vem?, Καταζητείται ο έρωτας, Любов докрай, Любовь крупным планом, Усе про кохання, トム・ベレンジャーの探偵より愛をこめて
Film rating
5.7
Rate13 votes
5.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Stella WynkowskiWhy do you think he has two families?
Harry DobbsMost bigamists do.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.