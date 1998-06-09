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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Basil
6.3
Basil
, 1998
Basil
Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
A lonely young aristocrat in turn-of the century England stuggles to meet the approval of his over-bearing, class-conscious father while trying to please the selfish woman he loves.
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Cast
Christian Slater
John Mannion
Jared Leto
Basil
Sarah Hadland
Carly Harris
Young Clara Fairfax
Claire Forlani
Julia Sherwin
Crispin Bonham-Carter
Ralph
Derek Jacobi
Father Frederick
David Ross
Mr. Sherwin
Stephanie Bagshaw
Emma Mannion
Maisie Bryceland
Sherwin Maid
Jenny Downham
Anna, Ralph's Wife
Director
Radha Bharadwaj
Writer
Radha Bharadwaj
,
Wilkie Collins
Composer
Richard G. Mitchell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
9 June 1998
Release date
9 June 1998
Russia
18+
22 July 1998
Finland
K-16
9 June 1998
Kazakhstan
22 July 1998
Norway
18
22 July 1998
Sweden
15
22 July 1998
USA
9 June 1998
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$10,000,000
Production
Showcareer Limited Production
Also known as
Basil, Átok és bosszú, Basil - Amor e Ódio, Basils Liebe, Namiętność i zdrada, Rikotut lupaukset, Μπάζιλ, Базил, Безіл, Бэзил, バジル
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Father Frederick
Make-believe is never harmless.
Showtimes
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