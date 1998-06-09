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Poster of Basil
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Basil
6.3

Basil

, 1998
Basil
Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Basil
6.3

Synopsis

A lonely young aristocrat in turn-of the century England stuggles to meet the approval of his over-bearing, class-conscious father while trying to please the selfish woman he loves.

Cast

Christian Slater
Christian Slater
John Mannion
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Basil
Sarah Hadland
Sarah Hadland
Carly Harris
Young Clara Fairfax
Claire Forlani
Claire Forlani
Julia Sherwin
Crispin Bonham-Carter
Crispin Bonham-Carter
Ralph
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Father Frederick
David Ross
Mr. Sherwin
Stephanie Bagshaw
Emma Mannion
Maisie Bryceland
Sherwin Maid
Jenny Downham
Anna, Ralph's Wife
Director Radha Bharadwaj
Writer Radha Bharadwaj, Wilkie Collins
Composer Richard G. Mitchell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 9 June 1998
Release date
9 June 1998 Russia 18+
22 July 1998 Finland K-16
9 June 1998 Kazakhstan
22 July 1998 Norway 18
22 July 1998 Sweden 15
22 July 1998 USA
9 June 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Production Showcareer Limited Production
Also known as
Basil, Átok és bosszú, Basil - Amor e Ódio, Basils Liebe, Namiętność i zdrada, Rikotut lupaukset, Μπάζιλ, Базил, Безіл, Бэзил, バジル

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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