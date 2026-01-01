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Poster of Shadowlands
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Shadowlands
7.3

Shadowlands

, 1993
Shadowlands
Great Britain / Biography, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shadowlands
7.3

Synopsis

C.S. Lewis, a world-renowned Christian theologian, writer and professor, leads a passionless life until he meets a spirited poet from the U.S.

Cast

Julian Fellowes
Julian Fellowes
Desmond Arding
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Jack Lewis
Andrew Seear
Bob Chafer
John Wood
John Wood
Christopher Riley
Michael Denison
Harry Harrington
Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Joy Gresham
Roddy Maude-Roxby
Arnold Dopliss
Tim McMullan
Nick Farrell
Andrew Hawkins
Rupert Parrish
Peter Howell
College President
Director Richard Attenborough
Writer William Nicholson
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 25 December 1993
Release date
30 December 1993 Australia
22 September 1994 Czechia 12+
25 December 1993 France TP
7 April 1994 Germany
4 March 1994 Great Britain U
28 April 1994 Netherlands
25 February 1994 Portugal M/12
1 April 1995 South Korea 12
11 March 1994 Sweden
3 March 1995 Turkey
14 January 1994 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,842,377
Production Price Entertainment, Spelling Films International, Shadowlands Productions
Also known as
Shadowlands, Tierra de sombras, Árnyékország, Cienista dolina, Dezela senc, Dois Estranhos, Um Destino, Gölge Topraklarda, Krajina stínů, Krajina tieňov, L'univers des ombres, Les ombres du coeur, Šešėlių šalis, Shadowlands - Dois estranhos e um destino, Shadowlands - Ein Geschenk des Augenblicks, Tãrâmul umbrelor, Terra das Sombras, Tierras de penumbra, Tinutul umbrelor, Varjojen maat, Viaggio in Inghilterra, Zemlja senki, Zemlja sjena, Στη χώρα της σκιάς, Земята на сенките, Країна тіней, Страна теней, 影子大地, 永遠の愛に生きて, Сенчести земи

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Jack Why love, if losing hurts so much? I have no answers anymore: only the life I have lived. Twice in that life I've been given the choice: as a boy and as a man. The boy chose safety, the man chooses suffering. The pain now is part of the happiness then. That's the deal.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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