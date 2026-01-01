ProductionPrice Entertainment, Spelling Films International, Shadowlands Productions
Also known as
Shadowlands, Tierra de sombras, Árnyékország, Cienista dolina, Dezela senc, Dois Estranhos, Um Destino, Gölge Topraklarda, Krajina stínů, Krajina tieňov, L'univers des ombres, Les ombres du coeur, Šešėlių šalis, Shadowlands - Dois estranhos e um destino, Shadowlands - Ein Geschenk des Augenblicks, Tãrâmul umbrelor, Terra das Sombras, Tierras de penumbra, Tinutul umbrelor, Varjojen maat, Viaggio in Inghilterra, Zemlja senki, Zemlja sjena, Στη χώρα της σκιάς, Земята на сенките, Країна тіней, Страна теней, 影子大地, 永遠の愛に生きて, Сенчести земи
Film rating
7.3
Rate12 votes
7.3IMDb
Quotes
JackWhy love, if losing hurts so much? I have no answers anymore: only the life I have lived. Twice in that life I've been given the choice: as a boy and as a man. The boy chose safety, the man chooses suffering. The pain now is part of the happiness then. That's the deal.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.