Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Lovers on the Bridge
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Lovers on the Bridge
7.6

The Lovers on the Bridge

, 1991
Les amants du Pont-Neuf
France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Lovers on the Bridge
7.6

Synopsis

Alex, who's homeless and addicted to alcohol, and Michèle, who's losing her sight, form a relationship while sleeping rough on Paris's Pont-Neuf bridge.

Cast

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Michèle Stalens
Denis Lavant
Denis Lavant
Alex
Daniel Buain
Klaus-Michael Grüber
Hans
Marion Stalens
Marion
Chrichan Larsson
Julien
Paulette Berthonnier
Barge operator
Paulette Berthonnier
Barge operator
Roger Berthonnier
Barge operator
Roger Berthonnier
Barge operator
Edith Scob
Edith Scob
La femme en voiture
Georges Aperghis
L'homme en voiture
Director Leos Carax
Writer Leos Carax
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 19 July 2013
World premiere 16 October 1991
Release date
1 April 1993 Australia M
16 October 1991 France
11 September 1992 Great Britain
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
26 June 2025 Mexico B-15
31 January 1992 Netherlands
4 December 2014 South Korea
2 July 1999 USA
MPAA R
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $156,772
Production Films A2, Gaumont International, Les Films Christian Fechner
Also known as
Les Amants du Pont-Neuf, The Lovers on the Bridge, Os Amantes de Pont-Neuf, Любовники с Нового моста, A Pont-Neuf szerelmesei, De älskande på Pont-Neuf, De elskende fra Pont-Neuf, De elskende på Pont Neuf, Die Liebenden von Pont-Neuf, Gli amanti del Pont-Neuf, Kochankowie z Pont-Neuf, Köprü Üstü Âşıkları, L'amour entre une fils et un garçon, Les amants de Paris, Ljubavnici na mostu, Ljubavnici s Pont-Neufa, Los amantes de Pont-Neuf, Los amantes del Pont-Neuf, Lovers on the Ninth Bridge, Lovers on the Pont Neuf, Os Amantes da Ponte Nova, Pont Nef meilužiai, Pont Neufi armastajad, Pont-Neufin rakastavaiset, Οι εραστές της γέφυρας, Любовниците на моста, ポンヌフの恋人, 新桥恋人, 新橋戀人, Oi erastes tis gefyras, The Lovers On The Pont-Neuf

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Lovers on the Bridge

Pochemu ty?
Pochemu ty? Romantic, Drama
2024, Russia
6.0
Holy Motors
Holy Motors Drama
2012, France
7.0
Boy Meets Girl
Boy Meets Girl Drama, Romantic
1984, France
6.0
Pola X
Pola X Drama, Romantic
1999, France / Switzerland / Germany / Japan
5.0
Mauvais sang
Mauvais sang Drama
1986, France
7.0
Tokyo!
Tokyo! Drama
2008, France / Japan
7.0
Annette
Annette Drama, Musical
2021, USA / France
6.0
Mr. Leos caraX
Mr. Leos caraX Detective, Documentary
2014, France
6.0
Jet Lag
Jet Lag Comedy
2002, France / Great Britain
6.0
Girl on the Bridge
Girl on the Bridge Drama, Romantic
1999, France
7.0
Three Colors: Blue
Three Colors: Blue Detective, Drama, Musical, Romantic
1993, France / Switzerland / Poland
7.0
Landscape in the Mist
Landscape in the Mist Drama
1988, Greece / France / Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more