ProductionFilms A2, Gaumont International, Les Films Christian Fechner
Also known as
Les Amants du Pont-Neuf, The Lovers on the Bridge, Os Amantes de Pont-Neuf, Любовники с Нового моста, A Pont-Neuf szerelmesei, De älskande på Pont-Neuf, De elskende fra Pont-Neuf, De elskende på Pont Neuf, Die Liebenden von Pont-Neuf, Gli amanti del Pont-Neuf, Kochankowie z Pont-Neuf, Köprü Üstü Âşıkları, L'amour entre une fils et un garçon, Les amants de Paris, Ljubavnici na mostu, Ljubavnici s Pont-Neufa, Los amantes de Pont-Neuf, Los amantes del Pont-Neuf, Lovers on the Ninth Bridge, Lovers on the Pont Neuf, Os Amantes da Ponte Nova, Pont Nef meilužiai, Pont Neufi armastajad, Pont-Neufin rakastavaiset, Οι εραστές της γέφυρας, Любовниците на моста, ポンヌフの恋人, 新桥恋人, 新橋戀人, Oi erastes tis gefyras, The Lovers On The Pont-Neuf
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Michèle StalensThe people in our dreams, we should call them when we wake up. It would make life simpler. "Hello, I dreamed of you. Love woke me".
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.