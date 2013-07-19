The people in our dreams, we should call them when we wake up. It would make life simpler. "Hello, I dreamed of you. Love woke me".

Michèle Stalens The people in our dreams, we should call them when we wake up. It would make life simpler. "Hello, I dreamed of you. Love woke me".

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.