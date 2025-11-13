Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top films
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
Most Anticipated Films
Avatar 3
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2025, USA
25 December 2025
908
63
Remind me
Chebi 2
Family, Comedy
2026, Russia
1 January 2026
536
77
Remind me
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation
2025, Russia
25 December 2025
122
21
Remind me
Now You See Me 3
Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
13 November 2025
102
6
Remind me
All most Anticipated Films
Most Anticipated Films:
Comedy
Family
Sci-Fi
Top Films in Cinemas
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
Family
2023, Russia
10
Rate
Tickets
Angels Don’t Buzz
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, Russia / Serbia
9.6
Rate
Tickets
Mahavatar Narsimha
Action, Animation, Drama
2025, India
9.3
Rate
Tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
9.1
Rate
Tickets
Ritmy mechty
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
9.1
Rate
Tickets
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchij strannyh
Documentary
2025, Russia
8.8
Rate
Tickets
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
8.8
Rate
Tickets
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
8.8
Rate
Tickets
All Top Films in Cinemas
Top Films in Cinemas:
Comedy
Family
Sci-Fi
Top 1000 Films
9.1
1
The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
9.1
2
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
9.1
3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
9.1
4
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music
2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
8.9
5
The Green Mile
Drama
1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
6
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
7
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.8
8
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary
2024, South Korea
Rate
8.8
9
The Godfather
Drama, Thriller
1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
10
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
Full rating
Top Films by Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
All ratings:
By country
By genre
By year
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree