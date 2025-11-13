Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films

Top films

Most Anticipated Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2025, USA
25 December 2025
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
Family, Comedy 2026, Russia
1 January 2026
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation 2025, Russia
25 December 2025
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
13 November 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
Family 2023, Russia
10
Rate
Tickets
Angels Don’t Buzz
Angels Don’t Buzz
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2024, Russia / Serbia
9.6
Rate
Tickets
Mahavatar Narsimha
Mahavatar Narsimha
Action, Animation, Drama 2025, India
9.3
Rate
Tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
9.1
Rate
Tickets
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
9.1
Rate
Tickets
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchij strannyh
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchij strannyh
Documentary 2025, Russia
8.8
Rate
Tickets
The Wild Robot
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
8.8
Rate
Tickets
Inception
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
8.8
Rate
Tickets
Top 1000 Films
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
1 The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
2 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas 9.1
4 Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The Green Mile 8.9
5 The Green Mile
Drama 1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
6 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dark Knight 8.8
7 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE 8.8
8 SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary 2024, South Korea
Rate
The Godfather 8.8
9 The Godfather
Drama, Thriller 1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Wild Robot 8.8
10 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Full rating
Top Films by Genre Action Adult Adventure Animation Anime Ballet Biography Catastrophe Children's Comedy Compilation Concert Crime Detective Documentary Drama Fairy Tale Family Fantasy Film-Noir History Horror Music Musical Mystery Romantic Sci-Fi Short Sport Theatrical Thriller War Western
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more