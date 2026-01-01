Pennywise Hiya, Georgie! Aren't you gonna say hello?

[Georgie shakes his head]

Pennywise Ohhh. Come on, bucko. Don't you want a... balloon?

George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough I'm not supposed to take stuff from strangers. My dad said so.

Pennywise Very wise of your dad, Georgie. Very wise indeed... I, Georgie, am Pennywise the Dancing Clown! You are Georgie! So, now we know each other! Correct?

George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough I guess so... I gotta go.

Pennywise Go? Without this?

[showing Georgie his fallen paper boat]

George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough [smiles] My boat!

Pennywise Exactly! Go on, kiddo... Take it.

[Georgie hesitates, unsure about reaching into the storm drain for his boat]

Pennywise Ohhh... You want it, don't you, Georgie? Oh, of course you do... and there's cotton candy, and rides, and all sorts of surprises down here... and balloons too... All colors.

George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough Do they float?

[Georgie then reaches in for his boat]

Pennywise [Pennywise's face begins changing from a smile to a frown] Oh, yes... They float, Georgie... They float... and when you're down here with me... YOU FLOAT TOO!