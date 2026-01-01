Menu
Synopsis

In 1960, seven pre-teen outcasts fight an evil demon who poses as a child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they reunite to stop the demon once and for all when it returns to their hometown.

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 18 November 1990
Release date
18 November 1990 Russia 18+
18 November 1990 Kazakhstan
18 November 1990 Ukraine
Production Green/Epstein Productions, Konigsberg/Sanitsky Company, Lorimar Television
Also known as
IT, To, 靈異魔咒, Ça, Es, Se, Stephen King's IT, Stephen Kings Es, 小丑回魂, 'Il' est revenu, « Il » est revenu, Aquilo..., Ça de Stephen King, Det, Det onde, Eso, Il est revenu, IT - Palhaço assassino, IT (Eso), It, de Stephen King, It: El payaso asesino, It: Uma Obra Prima do Medo, O, Ono, Pennywise, See, Stephen King: Az, Stephen Kingin IT, Tas, To afto, Xith, Το αυτό, Воно, Оно, То, इट, イット, 牠
Director
Tommy Lee Wallace
Cast
Gary Anderson
Dennis Christopher
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Tim Reid
John Ritter
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Pennywise Hiya, Georgie! Aren't you gonna say hello?
[Georgie shakes his head]
Pennywise Ohhh. Come on, bucko. Don't you want a... balloon?
George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough I'm not supposed to take stuff from strangers. My dad said so.
Pennywise Very wise of your dad, Georgie. Very wise indeed... I, Georgie, am Pennywise the Dancing Clown! You are Georgie! So, now we know each other! Correct?
George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough I guess so... I gotta go.
Pennywise Go? Without this?
[showing Georgie his fallen paper boat]
George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough [smiles] My boat!
Pennywise Exactly! Go on, kiddo... Take it.
[Georgie hesitates, unsure about reaching into the storm drain for his boat]
Pennywise Ohhh... You want it, don't you, Georgie? Oh, of course you do... and there's cotton candy, and rides, and all sorts of surprises down here... and balloons too... All colors.
George 'Georgie' Elmer Denbrough Do they float?
[Georgie then reaches in for his boat]
Pennywise [Pennywise's face begins changing from a smile to a frown] Oh, yes... They float, Georgie... They float... and when you're down here with me... YOU FLOAT TOO!
[Pennywise grabs Georgie's arm and pulls him toward the storm drain]
Stills
