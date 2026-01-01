Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Milenkiy ty moy
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Milenkiy ty moy
5.6

Milenkiy ty moy

, 1992
Milenkiy ty moy
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Milenkiy ty moy
5.6

Cast

Yuriy Shlykov
Aleksandr Ivanovich Nikitin
Lidiya Ezhevskaya
Zhenya Sundukova
Vladimir Antonov
Nina Sharolapova
Sofya Nikolayevna
Evgeniy Papernyy
Afanasiy Borisovich
Lyudmila Lobza
V. Volkov
Dmitri Nalivaichuk
Marina Starykh
Kira
Mikhail Reznichenko
Director Timur Zoloyev
Writer Mikhail Vorfolomeyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1992
Production ASK
Also known as
Milenkiy ty moy, Mylenkyy ty miy, Миленький ти мій, Миленький ты мой...

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more