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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Milenkiy ty moy
5.6
Milenkiy ty moy
, 1992
Milenkiy ty moy
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Yuriy Shlykov
Aleksandr Ivanovich Nikitin
Lidiya Ezhevskaya
Zhenya Sundukova
Vladimir Antonov
Nina Sharolapova
Sofya Nikolayevna
Evgeniy Papernyy
Afanasiy Borisovich
Lyudmila Lobza
V. Volkov
Dmitri Nalivaichuk
Marina Starykh
Kira
Mikhail Reznichenko
Director
Timur Zoloyev
Writer
Mikhail Vorfolomeyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
1992
Production
ASK
Also known as
Milenkiy ty moy, Mylenkyy ty miy, Миленький ти мій, Миленький ты мой...
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
11
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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