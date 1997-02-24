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Poster of Donnie Brasco
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Donnie Brasco
7.6

Donnie Brasco

, 1997
Donnie Brasco
USA / Drama, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Donnie Brasco
7.6

Synopsis

An FBI undercover agent infiltrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life, at the expense of his regular one.

Cast

Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Lefty
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Donnie
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Sonny
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Maggie
Bruno Kirby
Nicky
James Russo
Paulie
Zeljko Ivanek
Zeljko Ivanek
Tim Curley
Gerry Becker
Dean Blandford FBI
Robert Miano
Sonny Red
Brian Tarantina
Bruno
Director Mike Newell
Writer Paul Attanasio, Joseph D. Pistone, Richard Woodley
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 9 February 2017
World premiere 24 February 1997
Release date
28 February 1997 Russia 16+
21 August 1997 Argentina
10 April 1997 Australia
15 March 1997 Brazil
27 February 1997 Canada
14 August 1997 Czechia
7 November 1997 Denmark
27 June 1997 Estonia
19 September 1997 Finland
19 March 1997 France
17 April 1997 Germany
2 May 1997 Great Britain
28 October 1997 Greece
24 April 1997 Hong Kong
16 October 1997 Hungary
10 May 1997 Iceland
2 May 1997 Ireland
13 June 1997 Israel
7 November 1997 Italy
15 November 1997 Japan
28 February 1997 Kazakhstan
8 August 1997 Lithuania
9 January 1998 Mexico
24 April 1997 Netherlands
8 August 1997 Norway
9 May 1997 Poland
15 August 1997 Portugal
28 July 2013 Romania
21 May 1997 Singapore
14 August 1997 Slovakia
18 December 1997 Slovenia
6 June 1997 South Africa
20 June 1998 South Korea
21 March 1997 Spain
26 September 1997 Sweden
21 March 1997 Switzerland
17 May 1997 Taiwan
29 August 1997 Turkey
27 February 1997 USA
28 February 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $124,909,762
Production Mandalay Entertainment, Baltimore Pictures, Mark Johnson Productions
Also known as
Donnie Brasco, Brasco, Donni Brasko, Дони Браско, Донни Браско, Donijs Brasko, Donis Brasko, Donnie Brasco (Extended Cut), Donnie Brasco: Kẻ Nằm Vùng, Fake, Fedőneve: Donnie Brasco, Köstebek, Krycí jméno Donnie Brasco, Krycie meno Donnie Brasco, Operaatio Donnie Brasco, Ντόνι Μπράσκο, Донні Браско, डॉनी ब्रैस्को, フェイク, 忠奸人, 绝地危机, 驚天爆, 惊天爆绝地危机

Film rating

7.6
Rate 17 votes
7.7 IMDb

Quotes

FBI Technician [sitting on the floor of a motel room, reserved for the FBI] What's "Forget about it"?
Donnie Brasco "
[lying on the couch]
Donnie Brasco Forget about it" is, like, if you agree with someone, you know, like "Raquel Welch is one great piece of ass. Forget about it!" But then, if you disagree, like "A Lincoln is better than a Cadillac? Forget about it!" You know? But then, it's also like if something's the greatest thing in the world, like, "Minghia! Those peppers! Forget about it!" But it's also like saying "Go to hell!" too. Like, you know, like "Hey Paulie, you got a one-inch pecker?" and Paulie says "Forget about it!" Sometimes it just means "Forget about it."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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