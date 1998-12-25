Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Civil Action

A Civil Action

A Civil Action 18+
Synopsis

The families of children who died sue two companies for dumping toxic waste: a tort so expensive to prove, the case could bankrupt their lawyers.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 5 February 2000
World premiere 25 December 1998
Release date
25 December 1998 Russia 12+
5 March 1999 Austria
14 April 1999 France
22 April 1999 Germany
9 April 1999 Great Britain 15
5 March 1999 Greece
25 December 1998 Kazakhstan
9 April 1999 Spain
25 December 1998 USA
25 December 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $56,709,981
Production Touchstone Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Wildwood Enterprises
Also known as
A Civil Action, Una acción civil, Zivilprozeß, A Civil Action (Acción civil), A Qualquer Custo, A Qualquer Preço, Acción civil, Adwokat, Civil Action, Civilinis ieškinys, Dava, O katigoros, Pravda za vsako ceno, Prejudice, Préjudice, Siviilirohkeutta, Une action au civil, Zavaros vizeken, Ο κατήγορος, Гражданский иск, Гражданско дело, Цивільний позов, सिविल एक्शन, シビル・アクション, 法網邊緣, 法网边缘
Director
Steven Zaillian
Cast
John Travolta
John Travolta
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Bruce Norris
Bruce Norris
Mary Mara
Bryan Greenberg
Bryan Greenberg
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Jan Schlichtmann [narrating] The odds of a plaintiff's lawyer winning in civil court are two to one against. Think about that for a second. Your odds of surviving a game of Russian roulette are better than winning a case at trial. 12 times better. So why does anyone do it? They don't. They settle. Out of the 780,000, only 12,000 or 11/2 percent ever reach a verdict. The whole idea of lawsuits is to settle, to compel the other side to settle. And you do that by spending more money than you should, which forces them to spend more money than they should, and whoever comes to their senses first loses. Trials are a corruption of the entire process and only fools who have something to prove end up ensnared in them. Now when I say prove, I don't mean about the case, I mean about themselves.
